More love; less judgment

BY CHRISTALEE FROESE

I’ve tried to cut myself off from Facebook, but it’s hard.

My problem isn’t with the posts per se, it’s the time that I spend going through them. One quick peek can turn into an hour.

Luckily, I’m not very good at keeping myself away from the lure that is Facebook posts by my friends. This is one I happened to see last week, and I’m glad I did.

The post comes from Kendra Walbaum, a spectacular foster mother who has gone above and beyond to take care of her children. In this post, she speaks so eloquently about her dear little-adopted son Damien who is a young First Nations boy. When I read it, I cried, both for Damien (sad tears) and the challenges he will face navigating in a racist white world; and for Kendra (happy tears) for all she is doing to show Damien to be strong and kind despite the discrimination he encounters.

Here’s her post:

The World Needs More Love and Less Judgment

Anyone who knows me knows that my son and I have a very UNIQUE relationship due to the circumstances of how I became his mom.

My son and I have a date every Sunday afternoon at McDonald’s play center that involves ice cream and playtime. Normally we have no issues as my son is very kind and gets along with any age. Today, however, because of the colour of his skin he was not included.

People of the world, please STOP teaching your children to not include others because of the colour of their skin. They are children, they have NO choice or say in their skin colour and their attitude is a reflection of what you teach them.

As soon as the adults heard him call me ‘mom’ and noticed that he belonged to me and the colour of my skin was different, then and only then was he allowed to play. I just watched this all unfold and said nothing.

Damien approached me and said, “Why would I want to play with them now mom?”

I replied, “Because their hearts are hurting and they need someone like you to show them that even though your skin is a different colour, you’re kind and full of love.”

Damien replied, “OK mom. You’re right.” And he gave me his BIG Damien smile.

He walked over to the group of kids and said, “I’m Damien. My mom says I can play with you because everyone needs a friend.”

I’m so proud of my little boy for not being bitter for being left out for half the play time and for opening his heart after he was treated poorly.

To Kendra and Damien, I extend a heart-felt thank you.

Thank you for finding kindness in an unkind situation; thank you for sharing it on Facebook so society can see its ugly side reflected back and thank you for having the capacity to love more and judge less.

Wouldn’t the world be a better place if only we lived by that one simple rule—love more; judge less.

So here’s to all of my readers—I wish you all a great week filled with more love and less judgment.

We’ll all be better for it!

Email comments to Lcfroese@sasktel.net and follow Christalee Froese’s 21days2joy Blog at 21days2joy.wordpress.com.