“Loved by all”

By Megan Lacelle
megan@advancesouthwest.com
**Writer’s Note: For my column this week I wanted to pay testament to a truly fantastic humble man who always pushed people to see the potential in themselves. I’ve known Mike Kucik for most of my life, growing up in Cadillac I remember my mom working with him at Splitters and when he started training a friend of mine, Mike Tiglik. I wanted to give Tiglik the opportunity to pay homage to the man he spent hours with during his youth. My sincerest condolences to the Kucik family – Mike was truly beloved by the many souls he touched throughout his life.
Mike Kucik taught Mike Tiglik how to jab left, hook right and take a hit, but also how to push for his goals, control his temper and be positive.
Tiglik was 13 when he started training with Kucik, a well-known boxing coach from the Cadillac/Ponteix area.
Kucik, a coach for more than 50 years, encouraged Tiglik to join. He spent the next five years training Tiglik into an avid boxer.
Now 26, Tiglik says half his life has been shaped by the presence of Kucik, who he considers family.
“I wouldn’t be who I am today without him,” Tiglik said from his new home near Olds, Alta.
Tiglik trained in Kucik’s garage for countless hours during the weekends and four hours per week in Swift Current from age 13 until graduation. Tiglik said Kucik was always a steadfast coach and friend – picking him up in Cadillac for practices and even driving through a snowstorm to train with Tiglik at his home.
“He was dedicated, if you ever needed someone to talk to you could go talk to him whenever. If you needed help he would always help you no matter what,” Tiglik said.
Together the pair travelled all over the province. Tiglik said Kucik was hugely influential during his formative years and even as an adult.
“He taught me discipline, how to not lose my temper – ‘cause I used to have a really bad temper all the time and he taught me how to contain my temper, be calm…how to learn, don’t get frustrated, take your time, go at your own pace,” Tiglik said. All the skills Kucik taught Tiglik in the gym and in the ring helped him grow as a person and try to approach each situation as positively as he could.
“He always made you believe in yourself.”
In 25 fights Tiglik won numerous medals, awards as well as a provincial junior title in 2007 and best left jab at a Medicine Hat Tournament. Tiglik also earned his first belt after defeating a Medicine Hat opponent in less than a minute at a fight in Oyen.
But Tiglik said no matter how fast he got, Kucik was always faster. Although nearly 50 years Tiglik’s senior, Kucik had the stamina of someone one-quarter his age.
“No matter how good I was, Mike could always outdo me in push- ups, could always outdo me in sit-ups, and he had better cardio than me,” he said. “I remember the one time I gave him a combination when we were sparring…and he blocked them and then I gave him a hook to the body and a left hook to the head and I connected both times and he’s like ‘Oh, that was good. Now let’s see if you can protect yourself” and then he came at me throwing punches left, right and centre, he was just hitting me.
“It was pretty funny.”
After five years of training multiple times a week and making numerous road trips to tournaments Tiglik and Kucik had a very close bond. Tiglik remembers Kucik’s strict but fair training method, but mostly his humour.
“He was always funny, always trying to get a laugh, always trying to laugh, always happy,” he said. “I think that’s where it rubbed off on me, I always try to be happy too. He liked to joke around, laugh and have a good time.”
Anyone who knew Kucik even a little could see the love and dedication he had for the hundreds of boys and girls who entered his gym or even just members of the community. Kucik never missed the opportunity to try to help anyone who needed it.
Tiglik still phoned Kucik regularly to see how he was doing and to tell Kucik he was still boxing or doing well. However, on July 7, Tiglik received a phone call that would leave him, and many others in Saskatchewan, heartbroken.
Kucik died suddenly on July 7 after being the victim what is being called a murder-suicide. Tiglik, who was interviewed July 11, still has trouble talking about it.
“I just hope he rests in peace that’s for sure…I know his time came too soon and I just want him to know that he was loved by everybody, loved by all that he met…my family loves him, he made sure he took care of you even if he didn’t know you very well,” Tiglik said. “If you came to the boxing club and showed interest in boxing he would take care of you and try to help you out.”
Tiglik said his suit is at the dry cleaners in preparation for the ceremony that requires him to say goodbye to a friend he’s had for half his life – a man who shaped Tiglik into the person he is today.
Photo by David Zammit
Amazing artical ! Well written ! Great job Megan
A heartwarming tribute so very well done Mike Tiglik. I’m so sorry for your loss Mike but also happy that because of Mike Kucik you and many other young people stayed off the streets and out of trouble learning the love of boxing from one of the best. I remember you at 13 when we were building a road near Cadillac and the great kid you were. Big hug for you and keep Mike always in your heart. Darlene Maier (Krista’s mom)
Great tribute thank you. My uncle mike was a hero in my eyes and many others. He lived his life to help others and share his knowledge and passion. Thank you
Amazing how one man could leave such an impact on so many. This Man is not only my uncle mike but my hero. I hear his laughter in my heart I can hear his words of advice. Nought in you can do about it and he would laugh. His legacy knowledge and love lives in all our hearts and souls. Thank you for sharing this heartwarming story helps ease some of the pain
Thank you for honouring my Dad. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. Kind words such as yours help with the healing process and remind us to always live life to the fullest and be the best person we can.
Good article Eskimo pie… I was great seing you grow. Lots of great sparring sessions mike influenced so many lives. I’m so glad he gave me his time. I’m glad for all the smacks (ko) kucik gave me. I loved him so much and my family as well. He moulded us into the men that we are. Mike was proud of us. (Ko) was such a great inspiration to us. So sad but it’s time coach hangs up the gloves. We will miss him so much.
We have lost a very important man in saskatchewan.
Thank you for this wonderful article paying tribute to a special man… my uncle. He was very proud of his family, his friends and all his boxers. He lived life to the fullest but always did whatever he could for anyone. He phoned his big brother (my Dad) every day or every second day and stopped in to see him and take him for lunch whenever he could. He will be missed by so very many, but most of all by all his family. Rest in peace, dear Uncle Mike.