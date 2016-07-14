“Loved by all”

By Megan Lacelle

**Writer’s Note: For my column this week I wanted to pay testament to a truly fantastic humble man who always pushed people to see the potential in themselves. I’ve known Mike Kucik for most of my life, growing up in Cadillac I remember my mom working with him at Splitters and when he started training a friend of mine, Mike Tiglik. I wanted to give Tiglik the opportunity to pay homage to the man he spent hours with during his youth. My sincerest condolences to the Kucik family – Mike was truly beloved by the many souls he touched throughout his life.

Mike Kucik taught Mike Tiglik how to jab left, hook right and take a hit, but also how to push for his goals, control his temper and be positive.

Tiglik was 13 when he started training with Kucik, a well-known boxing coach from the Cadillac/Ponteix area.

Kucik, a coach for more than 50 years, encouraged Tiglik to join. He spent the next five years training Tiglik into an avid boxer.

Now 26, Tiglik says half his life has been shaped by the presence of Kucik, who he considers family.

“I wouldn’t be who I am today without him,” Tiglik said from his new home near Olds, Alta.

Tiglik trained in Kucik’s garage for countless hours during the weekends and four hours per week in Swift Current from age 13 until graduation. Tiglik said Kucik was always a steadfast coach and friend – picking him up in Cadillac for practices and even driving through a snowstorm to train with Tiglik at his home.

“He was dedicated, if you ever needed someone to talk to you could go talk to him whenever. If you needed help he would always help you no matter what,” Tiglik said.

Together the pair travelled all over the province. Tiglik said Kucik was hugely influential during his formative years and even as an adult.

“He taught me discipline, how to not lose my temper – ‘cause I used to have a really bad temper all the time and he taught me how to contain my temper, be calm…how to learn, don’t get frustrated, take your time, go at your own pace,” Tiglik said. All the skills Kucik taught Tiglik in the gym and in the ring helped him grow as a person and try to approach each situation as positively as he could.

“He always made you believe in yourself.”

In 25 fights Tiglik won numerous medals, awards as well as a provincial junior title in 2007 and best left jab at a Medicine Hat Tournament. Tiglik also earned his first belt after defeating a Medicine Hat opponent in less than a minute at a fight in Oyen.

But Tiglik said no matter how fast he got, Kucik was always faster. Although nearly 50 years Tiglik’s senior, Kucik had the stamina of someone one-quarter his age.

“No matter how good I was, Mike could always outdo me in push- ups, could always outdo me in sit-ups, and he had better cardio than me,” he said. “I remember the one time I gave him a combination when we were sparring…and he blocked them and then I gave him a hook to the body and a left hook to the head and I connected both times and he’s like ‘Oh, that was good. Now let’s see if you can protect yourself” and then he came at me throwing punches left, right and centre, he was just hitting me.

“It was pretty funny.”

After five years of training multiple times a week and making numerous road trips to tournaments Tiglik and Kucik had a very close bond. Tiglik remembers Kucik’s strict but fair training method, but mostly his humour.

“He was always funny, always trying to get a laugh, always trying to laugh, always happy,” he said. “I think that’s where it rubbed off on me, I always try to be happy too. He liked to joke around, laugh and have a good time.”

Anyone who knew Kucik even a little could see the love and dedication he had for the hundreds of boys and girls who entered his gym or even just members of the community. Kucik never missed the opportunity to try to help anyone who needed it.

Tiglik still phoned Kucik regularly to see how he was doing and to tell Kucik he was still boxing or doing well. However, on July 7, Tiglik received a phone call that would leave him, and many others in Saskatchewan, heartbroken.

Kucik died suddenly on July 7 after being the victim what is being called a murder-suicide. Tiglik, who was interviewed July 11, still has trouble talking about it.

“I just hope he rests in peace that’s for sure…I know his time came too soon and I just want him to know that he was loved by everybody, loved by all that he met…my family loves him, he made sure he took care of you even if he didn’t know you very well,” Tiglik said. “If you came to the boxing club and showed interest in boxing he would take care of you and try to help you out.”

Tiglik said his suit is at the dry cleaners in preparation for the ceremony that requires him to say goodbye to a friend he’s had for half his life – a man who shaped Tiglik into the person he is today.

Photo by David Zammit