Maple Creek resident receives Saskatchewan Literacy Award of Merit

Her Honour the Honourable Vaughn Solomon Schofield, Lieutenant Governor of Saskatchewan, hosted the 2017 Saskatchewan Literacy Awards of Merit on Thursday, May 4, 2017, in Saskatoon, SK at the Bessborough Hotel.

“Congratulations to the 2017 Literacy Award of Merit recipients on this well-deserved honour,” said Lieutenant Governor Solomon Schofield. “Literacy skills are crucial in virtually every aspect of life, and I am truly grateful to the Saskatchewan Literacy Network and all who support their important work in our province.”

Four awards were presented to individuals and organizations who displayed outstanding efforts in promoting essential skills development in learning and literacy.

The 2017 Saskatchewan Literacy Awards of Merit recipients (L-R) are:

Professional Leadership in Literacy Award – Tina Winsor (Maple Creek)

Outstanding Literacy Project Award – Financial Literacy Program (READ Saskatoon)

Volunteer Service Award – Kay Luttmer (Regina)

Cameco Literacy Learner Award and Bursary – Reem Dandal (Regina)

Tina K. Winsor lives in rural Saskatchewan, in the community of Maple Creek. Tina is the Rural Early Years Support Worker, formerly the Family Advocacy Program, of the Regional KidsFirst Program. Tina has worked in her position for the past thirteen years, supporting and educating parents on health, safety, development, and parenting issues through local and regional initiatives. Tina works with individual families identified by the families themselves and/or agency referrals, and encourages families to secure the appropriate service/resources to meet the needs of their family and children.

Tina has always had a love for Literacy and the English language. She is an ardent reader and enjoys the time spent in her personal writings as a time for self, whatever the topic is at the moment. Tina is a creative soul and sees Literacy as an integral asset that has grown and sustained in her personal life’s journey. Tina enjoys learning and strategically chooses training that will support and enhance her skills in the work she does.

Tina believes that Literacy plays a key role in improving family health and investing towards successful futures. Children nurtured in an environment where reading and learning are valued, become better readers and have higher literacy skills. Literature opens the door to feelings and perspectives, talking in a safe and caring learning environment, leading to huge individual, social and economical benefits. Literacy can happen every day – all day long as parents are their child’s first and best teacher. Tina takes great delight in supporting parents in this role. She is a champion for promoting literacy at work, at home, and in her community.

Tina is very humbled and thankful to work alongside so many great individuals, agencies and groups that share this love for literacy and the desire to promote and raise literacy levels across Canada, beginning here, in remote rural Saskatchewan.

Congratulations to all the nominees and recipients of the 2017 Saskatchewan Literacy Awards of Merit.