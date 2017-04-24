Medieval & Spanish Blues showcased at Ghostown Blues

Are you ready for a unique and talented take on a wide range of musical traditions?

Claude Bourbon is known throughout Europe and America for amazing guitar performances that take blues, Spanish, Middle Eastern, and Russian stylings into uncharted territories. Each year Bourbon plays more than 100 shows around the world.

Bourbon will be showcasing his talents at a performance on Thursday, April 27 at Ghostown Blues B&B in Maple Creek.

Born in France in the early 60’s, Claude Bourbon grew up in Switzerland, where he was classically trained for many years. This finger picking guitarist has performed and studied all over the world; He has played countless venues, including Glastonbury Festival, Isle of Wight Festival, Colne Great British & Blues Festival, Rock O’Z Arene, Avenches, Switzerland, among others. He has shared the stage in Europe and the USA with countless musicians, Calvin Russel, Charlie Morgan (Elton John, Gary Moore), Jan Akkerman (Focus), Steve Grossman (Miles Davis), Herbie Armstrong ( Van Morrison), Jose Barrense Dias, and many more.

Now based in the UK, some of this guitarists’ influences allow us a fascinating insight into this remarkable musician; Paco De Lucia: Deep Purple’s Richie Blackmore; Joaquin Rodrigo; JJ Cale, Monty Python; JS Bach and Fleetwood Mac’s Stevie Nicks.

One reviewer even noted that although “Claude’s roots were in blues, that is like saying Leonardo da Vinci was a painter”. Intrigued?

To learn more about Claude Bourbon and his music, visit http://www.claudebourbon.org . More information and concert seat reservations are available at http://www.ListeningRoomNetwork.com/event-krittinger20170427.html or by calling Ghostown Blues at 306-661-8481.

Guests are invited to bring your own beverages and a snack to share. There will be a collection box for music by donations with all proceeds to the artist.

These events are put on non-profit using Music By Donation (Suggested $20) “Presented By Maple Creek Small Venue & House Concert Series” for more information contact kevin@concertsinyourhome.ca