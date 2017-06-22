In Memory of Our Pioneers – The Caesarville Post Office

BY KATE WINQUIST

While travelling on the Hwy 32 between Abbey and Lancer, out of the corner of my eye, I noticed a rather large rock that appeared to have a plaque attached. Out of sheer curiosity, I turned and followed a dirt trail for a couple of hundred metres to where this boulder stood, and much to my amazement, this was where the first Rural Post Office was located. Established on June 1, 1911, the Caesarville Post Office was named after Mr. & Mrs. Jack Caesar. The Post Office was only open for a short time, closing in 1914.

The plaque was erected in 1992 by the Lancer Cultural and Recreation Centre ‘In Memory of Our Pioneers’ through the Saskatchewan History & Folklore Society Inc. The inscription reads as follows:

“Caesarville Post Office

SW 1/4 22-21-21 W3rd

Established June 1, 1911, Caesarville was the first Post Office in this area and the home of Mr. & Mrs. Jack Caesar. Caesarville was also a store and resting place. It was one of many places along the different trails where a weary traveller could get a hot meal and spend the night on the long trip to or from Swift Current or Gull Lake for needed supplies, food or lumber.

This Post Office was closed on February 1, 1914.”

SOURCES: Bridging the centuries: Shackleton, Abbey, Lancer, Portreeve Vol. 1; Saskatchewan History & Folklore Society Inc.