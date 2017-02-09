Missing person from Maple Creek found safe

UPDATE: Ms. Wolfe has been located safe and sound. Maple Creek Detachment would like to the public for their assistance.

The Maple Creek RCMP detachment is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Cheyenne Wolfe from Maple Creek. Wolfe was reported missing to the Maple Creek detachment on Wednesday, February 8, 2017. She was last seen in Maple Creek on Wednesday at approximately 1:30 p.m.

Cheyenne Wolfe is described as an Aboriginal female, 5′ 9″ tall, 210 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing green camouflage leggings, a light blue denim shirt, black winter coat, and knee-high black boots. A photo of Cheyenne Wolfe is attached.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Cheyenne Wolfe is asked to contact the nearest police service or the Maple Creek RCMP detachment at 306-662-5550, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.