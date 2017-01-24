Missing Swift Current Woman Found Safe

The Swift Current Municipal RCMP is asking the public for help in locating a 39 year old Swift Current woman.

On Monday January 23 family members reported Deborah (Debbie or Abby) DION (39) as missing. DION is described as 5’6” (168 cm), 130 lbs (60 kg), medium build, long brown hair, brown eyes and may be wearing eye glasses.

Family have not heard from DION in over a week. RCMP have spoken to friends and family without being able to reach DION. RCMP are now asking for the public’s assistance in locating DION to ensure her well being.

UPDATE: The Swift Current Municipal RCMP have been in contact with Deborah Dion (39) and have confirmed her safety and well-being. The Swift Current Municipal RCMP would like to thank the public for their assisting with this investigation. Dion’s family have been updated.