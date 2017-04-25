More than books

BY MEGAN LACELLE

Public libraries have saved me on more than one occasion. Most recently, in Sweden.

I needed to find a way to print my boarding pass for London to save myself a 50-euro printing charge at the airport. Without a Swedish bank account, I was unable to print at the University and did not want to pay the charges associated with a printing business – especially considering I was only printing two pages.

So, I pedaled my way to the Swedish public library and printed out my boarding passes for around the cost of 75 cents.

This is not the first time this academic year that I have sought out a public library. In the fall, on a visit to see my boyfriend, I crept off to the public library in search of ambition. I was on a school break and needed a quiet space to write one of my papers. I spent the greater part of the afternoon there, sitting at a desk and using the public WiFi to further my research.

As someone who enjoys reading, as you can tell by my chosen professions, I have always found great comfort in libraries. Growing up, I would look forward to Mondays and Wednesday when the library would open in Cadillac.

I would spend up to an hour sifting through cardboard boxes filled with the latest, or not so latest, pre-teen drama or mystery. Often, I would leave the library, located by the tea room in the hall, with up to a dozen books. I’d place them in a plastic bag, hang the bag on the handle of my bike and head home with my new treasures in tow.

It was one of the things I looked forward to the most during the week and one of the few conveniences we had growing up in a village of that size.

When I got older I would often make mom stop at the public library in Swift Current, too. Sometimes it was to pick up a book I had special ordered or just to find something new, but for a while, it was a ritual to visit.

As time went on, the public library was replaced with the campus library. I still visit the public library a couple times a year, but not weekly like I did in my teens.

However, I was still a bit disheartened when I heard the recent cuts to the libraries via the new provincial budget. As with any economic downturn, there are always cuts to be made, but it is always a bit sad to see the few staples of a community struggle.

The Cadillac corner library is part of the Chinook Regional Library system which encompasses more than 30 community libraries and more than a dozen corner libraries. Chinook released a statement in March saying they are uncertain about the future of their current branches due to these budget cuts.

Last year $6 million was distributed to the regional libraries, this year the number will fall to $2.5 million according to a Leader-Post article from March 24.

For some the public libraries are a logical cut for the provincial government, for others, the public libraries are a haven for access to programs, computers and internet services.

The provincial government will always have tough decisions to make when it comes to the allotment of funds, but the sting of cuts always hits someone.

Remembering the 10-year-old girl who used to cycle excitedly through Cadillac with a plastic bag in hand, ready for her next adventure, I am sad to think the same opportunity might not exist for others in the future.

For public library users, these days it’s about so much more than books.

*Author’s note: at the time of printing the provincial government was reviewing its funding for public libraries.