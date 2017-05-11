Motherhood … the most underated profession

Proceeding into the entry, he found an even bigger mess. A lamp had been knocked over, and the throw rug was wadded against one wall. In the front room, the TV was loudly blaring a cartoon channel, and the family room was strewn with toys and various items of clothing.

In the kitchen, dishes filled the sink, breakfast food was spilled on the counter, the fridge door was open wide, a broken glass lay under the table, and a small pile of sand was spread by the back door.

He quickly headed up the stairs, stepping over toys and more piles of clothes, looking for me. He was worried that I might be ill, or that something serious had happened. He was met with a small trickle of water as it made its way out the bathroom door. As he peered inside he found wet towels, scummy soap and more toys strewn over the floor. Miles of toilet paper lay in a heap and toothpaste had been smeared over the mirror and walls.

As he rushed to the bedroom, he found me still curled up in the bed in my pajamas, reading a novel. I looked up at him, smiled, and asked how his day went. He looked at me bewildered and asked, “What happened here today?”

I again smiled and answered, “You know every day when you come home from work and you ask me what in the world did I do today?”

“Yes,” was his incredulous replied.

I answered, “Well, today I didn’t do it.”

Okay, I must admit, that didn’t actually happen, but the way things went in our household last week, it made me think of that joke … and it probably isn’t too far from the truth.

My husband did come home after being away for a week to more of a mess than usual or an equal amount of mess, depending on which one of us you ask. Most of the laundry was done, although a good portion of it lay in a pile, unfolded on the living room couch. You had to be careful where you stepped as you may have ended up with a little green army man or a Dora the Explorer figurine embedded in your foot. I had a make-shift office set up in the kitchen and paperwork scattered all over the dining room table – I mean really … who actually uses their dining room table other than at Christmas and Easter. I didn’t make it to work at all last week as I was home with a sick little girl, who was running a fever for four straight days.

Being a Mom is a thankless job. And yes, it is a job. In fact, I came across the perfect definition of a mother: {muhth-er} – noun

1. One person who does the work of twenty. For free. (see also: ‘masochist’, ‘loony’, ‘saint’.)

It’s not that far-fetched when you really think about it: comforter, nurturer, doctor, nurse, taxi driver, cook, secretary, nutritionist, mediator, storyteller, cheerleader, teacher, judge, disciplinarian, guidance counselor, maid, banker, accountant … that’s 18. I’m sure we could come up with at least 2 more.

Now I have been accused by my own mother about favouring my Dad – after all, I did dedicate a column to him for Father’s Day remember, and I only blamed Mom for my “weight issues”.

My 7 years experience as a Mom pales in comparison to my mother’s 54 years at her job, one at which she excels.

19. Psychiatrist

20. Best Friend

Thanks, Mom. Know that you are appreciated 365 days of the year and not just on Mother’s Day.

Originally published in the Gull Lake Advance, May 2009