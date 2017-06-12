Agriculture Minister Lyle Stewart and Environment Minister Scott Moe have jointly proclaimed June 18-24, as Native Prairie Appreciation Week in Saskatchewan.Native Prairie Appreciation Week is unique to Saskatchewan and is celebrated each year in partnership with Saskatchewan Prairie Conservation Action Plan (SK PCAP). The week is dedicated to raising awareness and appreciation of our native prairie ecosystems.“Saskatchewan’s agricultural producers recognize the important role they play in supporting our native prairie,” Stewart said. “In this role, they take pride in preserving the prairie ecosystem. By using sustainable land management practices, they are not only contributing to the long-term economic health of the province, they are also protecting our plant and wildlife species for future generations.”

“Native prairie ecosystems play a valuable role in our environment by providing wildlife habitat, contributing clean drinking water and providing recreational opportunities,” Moe said. “In addition, they are significant sources of carbon sequestration and storage, helping to absorb carbon dioxide and remove it from the atmosphere. Through stewardship of these native prairie grasslands, ranchers and conservation groups are helping to reduce our environmental footprint and will continue to be part of the Saskatchewan plan to address climate change.”

“Native Prairie Appreciation Week is a great way to engage and educate people from diverse backgrounds about the value of native prairie,” SK PCAP Manager Carolyn Gaudet said. “Everyone can play a role in the conservation of prairie landscapes, and a great first step is learning more about them. We are encouraging all Saskatchewan residents to explore and experience what native prairie has to offer.”

SK PCAP has a variety of activities planned across the province to celebrate, including urban awareness booths at the Regina, Saskatoon and Swift Current farmer’s markets, an activity checklist, and a youth poster contest.

For a complete listing of events across Saskatchewan, or for more information regarding Native Prairie Appreciation Week, please visit or contact their office at 306-352-0472 or pcap@sasktel.net.

