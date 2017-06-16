New ATV Guided Tours in the Cypress Hills

After offering visitors a chance to explore the Historic Reesor Ranch from horseback in the Cypress Hills for years, the Historic Reesor Ranch is proud to announce a new way to explore their historic property, with their ATV Guided Tours.The first-ever such Tours offered in Saskatchewan, this fun and unique experience

The first-ever such Tours offered in Saskatchewan, this fun and unique experience offers visitors a two hour guided excursions into the Cypress Hills along winding trails in deep spruce and pine forests, while also offering them a chance to stop and take in some of the stunning vistas offered along the way.

“Our guided horseback riding adventures have long been a favourite activity here in the Cypress Hills,” says Theresa Reesor, owner of the Historic Reesor Ranch, “but not everyone is comfortable around horses. By offering this new adventure, we hope to give everyone a chance to explore and visit some areas they’ve never seen before, in the mode they will enjoy the most.”

For the Cypress Hills Destination Area, the local Destination Marketing Organization, it offers yet another exciting reason for people to visit.

“The product development being seen in our area over the past few years is fantastic,” says Gail Kesslar, Executive Director of the Cypress Hills Destination Area. “Our members here in Southwest Saskatchewan are really stepping up and providing the adventures and experiences that our visitors are looking for – and even some they didn’t know they were looking for. We’re very excited to welcome this newest adventure into the list of tours and activities that our visitors can take part in.”

To see details of this new ATV Guided Tour visit: http://www.visitcypresshills.ca/tours/atv-tours/

To see all of the Tours and Experiences offered in the Cypress Hills Destination Area visit: www.visitcypresshills.tours