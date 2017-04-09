New building to become lasting legacy for Wiebe family

BY KATE WINQUIST

Since the early 1950’s, Great West Auto Electric has been and continues to be owned and operated by the Wiebe’s, a family with fourth generation roots in the City of Swift Current.

Great West has had two locations in the city, with their current site serving customers for over 50 years. Over the last few years, they found themselves struggling to find room to meet an ever increasing demand for inventory in an aging structure. Their plans to be able to support and service the entire southwest have brought them to this point, where they are now in the perfect situation to take the business into the future by building adjacent to their current location.

Office Manager, Leanne Tuntland-Wiebe says the project has been in the works for some time.

“We’ve been working on this project for three years now. We set it aside for a year because of the downturn in the oil economy and the dollar dropping so bad. It’s exciting for us to think we can blend into the downtown core as part of the Mainstreet Saskatchewan program and enhance the vision of our future community.”

Great West will continue to provide excellent customer service as they move forward in their new home.

“We are unique in the fact that we remain privately owned and we remain involved in supporting our community in southwestern Saskatchewan. We run our business like a family, stated Tuntland-Wiebe. I’m so proud of our staff and how they pitch in and how they help. They are so excited about the new building. I’m just as excited about putting them into a new building as I am building it.”

The new facility will be a lasting legacy to George Wiebe, who passed away unexpectedly last September at the age of 84, after working a full day as he did every day for 65 years. Randy, Leanne, Sharon and Darcy, along with the rest of the staff, plan to commemorate and to continue on as George did for many years to come.

“George knew what we were going to build. He knew what the plans were. He would have been in there like a dirty shirt.”

Expected completion of the project is October 2017.