New Funding for Maple Creek and District Opportunities

Cypress Hills MLA Douglas Steele on behalf of Acting Social Services Minister Donna Harpauer, has announced $80,000 in new capital funding to Maple Creek and District Opportunities.

“Maple Creek and District Opportunities is a valuable community-based partner who provides incredible supports to people experiencing disabilities in this area,” Steele said. “I am proud to announce another investment toward improving the lives of people experiencing disabilities. Along with our partners at Maple Creek and District Opportunities, we are working hard to create a more accessible, welcoming and inclusive province where all people are empowered to be a part of their community.”

Maple Creek and District Opportunities has been working with people experiencing disabilities since 1975. They operate one group home and one day program which supports 15 people experiencing intellectual disabilities. The funding will go toward creating accessible washrooms, updating kitchen and program areas, replacing flooring and lighting, and landscaping work at the day program location which supports nine people.

“This investment from the Government of Saskatchewan will allow us to continue our important work of supporting the inclusion of people experiencing disabilities,” Maple Creek and District Opportunities Executive Director Chuck Sutberry said. “Improving our program facilities will help us better serve our program participants as we help them reach their goals and build relationships in our community.”

The Saskatchewan Disability Strategy was released by the Citizen Consultation Team in June 2015. The government accepted the strategy and is focused on the foundational work of six priority areas including transportation, respite, accessibility legislation, residential services, service coordination and navigation, and awareness/understanding of the rights of people experiencing disabilities.

Saskatchewan residents and communities that have done work which aligns with the Disability Strategy are encouraged to share their accomplishments using the hashtag #SKDisability.

The Saskatchewan Disability Strategy Facebook page can be found at www.facebook.com/skdisability.

Back row, L – R: Margaret Larson (Board), Mike Weber ([behind Margaret] Board), Coralie Wiebe (Board) Chuck Sutberry (Executive Director), MLA Doug Steele, Mayor Barry Rudd, Wendy. Front row, L – R: Devin, Donna, Robert, Les, Karen.

PHOTO COURTESY MAPLE CREEK & DISTRICT OPPORTUNITIES FACEBOOK PAGE