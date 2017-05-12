New group home opens in Swift Current

Joined by Premier Brad Wall and members of their families, three former residents of Valley View Centre today celebrated the grand opening of their new home in Swift Current. “This is an exciting day that marks a new beginning for the residents of this beautiful new home,” Wall said. “When we announced the transition at Valley View, we promised to work with the residents, their families and community-based organizations to make sure the supports were in place to meet the unique needs of each person living at Valley View. To date, 50 Valley View residents have made a successful transition to the community, with the vast majority of these folks finding homes in Saskatchewan. I want to thank everyone involved in the process, including the staff at Southwest Homes in Swift Current, who inspire us daily with their compassion and commitment.”Southwest Homes has provided services for individuals experiencing intellectual disabilities in Swift Current since 1974. They offer residential and vocational programs for both children and adults, and deliver high-quality services that recognize each individual’s strengths and enhance their opportunities to learn and grow.“Southwest Homes is pleased to continue our work to improve the quality of life for individuals experiencing disabilities in our province,” Southwest Homes Executive Director Susie Eidem said. “The three gentlemen who now call Swift Current home are enjoying their new surroundings, and we would like to thank the Government of Saskatchewan for their continued commitment to those experiencing disabilities.”“Southwest Homes is well-known and respected for their high-quality work, and I am pleased to recognize this incredible community-based organization that contributes so positively to the lives of Saskatchewan people,” Wall said.

The Government of Saskatchewan committed more than $456,000 in annual funding for this group home.