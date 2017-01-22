Nixin Paquin’s memory to shine on ice

BIG Little Tournament to be held February 19th

By Kailey Guillemin

Behind the scenes of a memorial event most likely will show heartache from those mourning the loss of a loved one. This can be said about the Nixin’s Big Little Hockey Tournament in Cabri on Sunday February 19.

The one day tournament with teams made up of children and partnered adults will be a day filled with all kinds of emotions as attendees remember the tragically short life of five year old Nixin Paquin.

July 26, 2016, the Paquin family was forever changed as Nixin was in a serious ATV accident in which he was airlifted to Saskatoon. After a six hour surgery and a week long fight, the family said goodbye to Nixin on August 2.

“He was a super enthusiastic…he was super fun loving,” Shayla Paquin explained what her son was like. “He had a super kind heart. He was always worried about all his little buddies, making sure everybody had a good time.”

The memory of Nixin continues on to this day as Paquin prepares for the memorial tournament. A memorial fund was set up in his name for the community ice rink in Cabri.

“There was nothing Nixin liked more than to go out and shoot the puck around with his dad and me and his [older] brother,” Paquin said.

It made sense then to host a memorial event that Nixin would to do – play hockey with his little buddies.

The tournament will consist of a three minute shift changes starting with adults then bringing on the “little guys” to show off their hockey moves.

“We’re hoping to get enough people for four teams and then it would work kind of like an initiation hockey game,” Paquin explained. “We’re hoping it’s a fun day for everybody.”

The entry fee is $10 per player and signup sheets will be available at the ice centre until February 10.

Money raised at the tournament will go to Nixin’s Memorial Fund to continue to help support the local ice rink. Since the memorial was put in place, the rink was able to buy a new score clock which has Nixin’s name along the bottom.

But the purpose of the tournament is not firstly to raise money. Rather, the family wants a day to do something Nixin loved to do.

“We’re just kind of feeling that people have already donated lots,” Paquin said. “We just want them to be able to come out and have fun and remember Nixin.”

The ice centre has a special place in Paquin’s heart. Not only was it a place for Nixin to go play his favourite game with his friends, her grandfather had ties to the building as well. He has since passed away.

The hope is for the ice centre to continue to thrive so her oldest son Owen can continue to play hockey as well as all of Nixin’s buddies.

Support from the community towards Nixin’s memorial and for the upcoming tournament has helped the family through the tragic accident and keep Nixin’s memory alive.

“Their generosity is completely overwhelming,” Paquin explained. “From the bottom of our heart, thank you.”

Paquin looks forward to the event which if Nixin could see and know that it’s done in his honour, “he’d probably be jumping up and down and yelling that’s awesome.”