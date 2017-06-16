No southwest representation on new Saskatchewan Health Authority Board

An important milestone has been reached in the transition to the new Saskatchewan Health Authority. Earlier this week, Health Minister Jim Reiter announced the creation of a Board of Directors to govern the new Saskatchewan Health Authority.The board is composed of 10 members appointed for three-year terms. R.W. (Dick) Carter of Regina has been appointed as Board Chairperson.“It is important to our government that the Board of Directors of the new Saskatchewan Health Authority be based on competency in order to effectively guide what will be the largest organization in the province,” Reiter said. “This distinguished group of five women and five men come from a diverse range of professional backgrounds, including governance, accounting, medicine, law, education, and business. Their experience in these industries will play an integral role in guiding the transition to a single provincial health authority and achieving our goal of delivering high-quality health care for the entire province.”The board will legally begin governing operations when the Provincial Health Authority Act is proclaimed and the new organization officially launches (anticipated in fall 2017). In the meantime, the board will act in an advisory capacity to help guide the transition and prepare for operations. In this advisory capacity, board members will assist in reviewing and recommending potential candidates for Chief Executive Officer.

“I look forward to working closely with Minister Reiter and my board colleagues to provide leadership and guidance during the transition,” Carter said. “We share a truly remarkable opportunity to build a strong foundation for the Saskatchewan Health Authority and to improve the quality of care patients receive across our province.”

The appointment of the following members meets the recommendation by the Advisory Panel on Health System Structure to appoint a board with expertise in areas such as governance, performance and financial management, and to represent patient experience and culture.

R.W. (Dick) Carter, Chairperson, Regina

Grant Kook, Vice-Chairperson, Saskatoon

Brenda Abrametz, Prince Albert

Marilyn Charlton, Weyburn

Judy Davis, Regina

Robert Pletch, Regina

Donald Rae, Yorkton

Rosalena Smith, Pinehouse Lake

Dr. Janet Tootoosis, North Battleford

Tom Zurowski, Saskatoon

The 12 current Regional Health Authority (RHA) Boards will remain in place to lead the operations of the RHAs until the Saskatchewan Health Authority officially launches.

“The current RHA board members remain very important to the governance and operations of RHAs,” Reiter said. “I thank all RHA board members for their leadership as they continue to serve the health system, their communities, and patients.”

The date the Saskatchewan Health Authority will launch is still being determined but is anticipated to occur in fall 2017. On that date, the RHA boards will dissolve and be replaced by the permanent Saskatchewan Health Authority Board. It is anticipated the members appointed today will become the permanent board members for the new organization.

For more information on transition planning, visit www.saskatchewan.ca/transforming-health.