No southwest representation on new Saskatchewan Health Authority Board

Board to Help Guide Transition to a Single Provincial Health Authority
“I look forward to working closely with Minister Reiter and my board colleagues to provide leadership and guidance during the transition,” Carter said. “We share a truly remarkable opportunity to build a strong foundation for the Saskatchewan Health Authority and to improve the quality of care patients receive across our province.”
The appointment of the following members meets the recommendation by the Advisory Panel on Health System Structure to appoint a board with expertise in areas such as governance, performance and financial management, and to represent patient experience and culture.
- R.W. (Dick) Carter, Chairperson, Regina
- Grant Kook, Vice-Chairperson, Saskatoon
- Brenda Abrametz, Prince Albert
- Marilyn Charlton, Weyburn
- Judy Davis, Regina
- Robert Pletch, Regina
- Donald Rae, Yorkton
- Rosalena Smith, Pinehouse Lake
- Dr. Janet Tootoosis, North Battleford
- Tom Zurowski, Saskatoon
The 12 current Regional Health Authority (RHA) Boards will remain in place to lead the operations of the RHAs until the Saskatchewan Health Authority officially launches.
“The current RHA board members remain very important to the governance and operations of RHAs,” Reiter said. “I thank all RHA board members for their leadership as they continue to serve the health system, their communities, and patients.”
The date the Saskatchewan Health Authority will launch is still being determined but is anticipated to occur in fall 2017. On that date, the RHA boards will dissolve and be replaced by the permanent Saskatchewan Health Authority Board. It is anticipated the members appointed today will become the permanent board members for the new organization.
For more information on transition planning, visit www.saskatchewan.ca/transforming-health.