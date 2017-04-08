Open a book and open your mind, Mr. Premier

BY KATE WINQUIST

“The man who does not read has no advantage over the man who cannot read.”

That quote by Mark Twain was one that my mother shared with me the other evening over the phone. It resonated with me and got me thinking of how important books and reading have been throughout my life. It’s something that I hadn’t really thought about until the recent budget cuts to Saskatchewan’s regional libraries and Regina and Saskatoon public libraries.

You see, my Mom is an avid reader. At 80 years young, she still reads upwards of a dozen books per week. No joke. The lady loves to read. When I was only a baby, Mom was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis, a disease that claimed the vision in her one eye. She read to keep the strength up in her good eye. Mom utilizes the public library in Medicine Hat so frequently that the workers there sent her a personalized card and some flowers for her 80th birthday last August.

When I was a little girl growing up in the 70’s, I can vividly remember Mom sitting at her “spot” on the left-hand side of the couch, wearing her knitted green cardigan sweater, feet up on the ottoman, cup of coffee on the end table, cigarette hanging out of her mouth and a book in hand. Most likely a murder mystery (she had the entire Agatha Christie collection).

Mom had a vestibule full of books. My Dad constructed a bookshelf at the end of our hallway at the farm that went right to the ceiling, and yes, it was full of books … hundreds and thousands of books.

Reading was always encouraged in our house. One of my earliest memories as a child is my oldest sister Pam reading me bedtime stories … Green Eggs and Ham was my best-loved. In fact, I used to affectionately call her Sam I Am in reference to the Dr. Seuss character. I so looked forward to story time. I was able to read before I started school. There was no shortage of reading material at the farm … Nancy Drew and the Hardy Boys novels, Little Big Books with the flip corners and of course the days of hiding under my captain’s bed with a flashlight, just so I could read Archie comic books for just a little longer before I fell asleep.

When the Scholastic book orders were sent home in elementary school, I remember begging Mom to place an order. I didn’t have to beg too hard.

I won the Kindersley Regional Library Colouring Contest when I was in Grade 2. The prize was a book called Pickle Chiffon Pie by Jolly Roger Bradfield, a book so memorable that my brother found it in a used bookstore many years later and gave it to me as a Christmas present. I still have it to this day. It has become one of my kids’ cherished books as well.

English was always my favourite subject in school. Why wouldn’t it be? When you got to read great books like The Outsiders, To Kill A Mockingbird (which is still my number one book of all time), Of Mice & Men, The Scarlett Letter … heck, I even enjoyed Shakespeare!

It’s absolutely amazing how books, just like music, can evoke such memories.

I was fortunate to grow up in a household that embraced reading. There were countless trips to our regional library in Kindersley to see Mrs. Lewis, the local librarian (and mother to NHL hockey player and coach, Dave Lewis).

After participating in the Drop Everything and Read event in Gull Lake this past Friday at the Cypress Hills Constituency Office, it is apparent that there are many, many people that feel the same way about books and our regional libraries. Over 5800 people took part in 85 locations across the province to protest the 58% budget cuts.

The following is a quote from American writer, Isaac Asimov.

“When I read about the way in which library funds are being cut and cut, I can only think that American society has found one more way to destroy itself.”

One can only hope that the protests and petitions that are being circulated across the province will show Premier Wall, Minister of Education, Don Morgan and the rest of the provincial government that their statements justifying these budget cuts are unwarranted. Open a book and open your mind, Mr. Premier.