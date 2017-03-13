Out on the rails

Megan Lacelle

When I was 12 years old my parents decided to take a family trip across Canada. It was the first major holiday I remember clearly. I saved up babysitting money and was fully prepared to spend it all on Anne of Green Gables memorabilia in Prince Edward Island.

The plan was simple: hop on the train in Saskatoon and ride the rails until we hit Montreal. There we would visit dad’s cousin before we got on the train again and headed to Moncton, New Brunswick.

Aside from looking both ways before crossing the railway tracks north of my home, I had little experience in the way of railroad transport.

We spent the countless hours on the rail reading books, playing cards or playing in general. I remember the gentle rocking of the train as it skimmed across the tracks and the terrible food offered by the “food car.” I remember the train stopping occasionally to pick up hikers or in little towns to let people stretch their legs. I remember being restless and I remember trying to sleep in those awful chairs.

Looking back on it now, my parents must have been awfully brave to take a 12-year-old girl and a 10-year-old boy on a 30-plus hour train ride through the country.

I have fond memories of the trip, but 12-year-old me never expected to find myself travelling my train again.

Until last week.

Cleo graciously invited me to visit her family in Norway and I, of course, jumped at the opportunity. We looked at flights from Copenhagen to Bergen before Cleo mentioned taking a train.

I quickly Googled the time is takes to travel from Lund, Sweden to Bergen, Norway by train and balked at the 13.5 hour trip that popped up in the results.

A flight from Copenhagen to Bergen is around one hour.

However, after further discussions and further Google searches, we decided to take the plunge and dedicate two days to travel the old-fashioned way: on the ground.

We took a bus from Lund to Oslo after my last class on Tuesday and spent the night in the city before catching our train to Bergen at 8:30 a.m. the next morning.

Unlike the train I had taken 11 years before, the train to Bergen was highly modernized. The train came equipped with power outlets and free WiFi – both services that were completely unnecessary in 2005 as my family had neither cellphones or laptops.

I taped my GoPro to the window of the train to capture the Norwegian landscape as it shifted from cityscape to fjords to snowy cabin country and more. The train wound through small towns and uninhabited terrain, crossing through tunnels and over bridges. It was one of the most stunning trips of my life.

The mountains contrasted heavily with the fields of home. I spent some of the trip writing in my travel journal. This is remarkably similar to how I spent my 12-year-old train ride. I have that red coiled notebook hidden in my childhood closet somewhere. However, this time I gave the pen a break and opted for my keyboard.

After we arrived in Bergen I could not help but wish to do the same trip back on Canadian soil once more. I will always be thankful my parents took us on that trip. It was my first experience on a train and, as it turns out, not nearly my last.

The train ride to Bergen may have cost more than a flight and lasted six more hours, but it was an opportunity to really experience the Norwegian landscape outside mire of the cities. It gave us the ability to really enjoy our trip from Sweden to Norway without the hassle of an airport.

I guess that is how the saying goes: life’s about the journey, not the destination.