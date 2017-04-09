Parkinson’s support group providing hope

BY KAILEY GUILLEMIN

April is Parkinson’s Awareness month and Swift Current Parkinson’s Support Group is hoping to achieve just that – awareness of the deadly neurodegenerative disease.

In Canada, over 100,000 people live with diagnosed Parkinson’s. Over 4,000 are in Saskatchewan. But with Parkinson’s being difficult to diagnose, those living with undiagnosed Parkinson’s could raise the number even higher.

Understanding Parkinson’s can be difficult. Barbara Foster knows firsthand the difficulties of Parkinson’s. Her husband was diagnosed in 2008.

After experiencing a Parkinson’s support group down in the United States, the Foster’s soon realized something was needed in their home area of Swift Current.

“It offers a lot of information, it offers support, it offers encouragement,” Foster explained. “You realize you’re not alone.”

Foster and her husband, along with three other couples from the area, started the first Swift Current Parkinson’s Support Group in 2013. Today they have around 40 members with an average of 25-30 attendees on a monthly basis. The group meets on the second Monday of each month at Meadows Long Term Care activity room.

Parkinson’s can be difficult to spot. A person can live with Parkinson’s for several years without actually being diagnosed. The average age of someone diagnosed is in their 60s, but a Parkinson’s diagnosis can start as early as your 40s.

Symptoms of Parkinson’s can range from motor symptoms including tremors, slow movement, loss of balance and rigid muscles. The non-motor symptoms, including difficulties swallowing, nausea, loss of taste or smell and stomach problems like constipation.

“It’s often the non-motor symptoms that cause people a lot of problems and affects their daily life,” Foster said. “Sleep disorders, loss of weight, those kinds of things that often people are wondering why is this happening?”

Having the support group in Swift Current offers those with Parkinson’s and their caregivers, a chance to understand more about the disease. It also provides a safe place during a difficult time.

“Most people, like ourselves, you’re reluctant to come,” Foster explained. “You think how is this going to help me, or they maybe feel shy talking about how Parkinson’s is affecting their lives.”

“Once they come, they feel comfortable and they keep coming.”

The response towards the support group has been nothing short of positive and “excellent”.

Parkinson’s is described as a neurodegenerative disease as the cause is the loss of cells that produce dopamine in the brain. Dopamine is the chemical that is transmitted between the nerves in the brain that would control movement. The loss of these cells is what causes the symptoms to begin.

At this moment, there is no cure for Parkinson’s. There is medication to help control the symptoms.

But that doesn’t mean the end. The support group not only provides a place of education, it provides a place of hope that you can continue life with Parkinson’s.

“Although Parkinson’s changes everything, it’s not the end of your life,” Foster explained. “There’s still lots of good days living even with Parkinson’s.”

Foster and her husband have learned to adapt their way of living in order to live life to the fullest while he has Parkinson’s. Having the support group to bounce ideas around can help with that.

With April being Parkinson’s Awareness Month, the hope is to provide knowledge and help towards the development of a cure.

For more information on Parkinson’s, symptoms and support groups, visit www.parkinsons.ca. The next support group meeting is Monday, April 10 at 2:00 pm in the Activity Room at Meadows.