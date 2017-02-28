Perils and Pirates

MEGAN LACELLE

When I began applying for classes at the University of Lund, one class in particular stood out to me: Maritime and Transport Law. As a forever landlocked Saskatchewanite, I’ve always been equal parts fascinated and terrified of the ocean. The closest water we had growing up was the well in the backyard or the dugout across the railway tracks.

The only boats I’ve ever been in came complete with five gallon pails to sit on or to store the Jackfish we just caught.

As a University of Saskatchewan student, I knew this would be my only opportunity to study something even remotely related to the ocean. So I signed up for the class immediately.

In Saskatchewan, and elsewhere in Canada, university students study 5-6 courses per semester. In Law, we attend each class twice per week at around 80 minutes per class (unless you’re taking a weekly night class).

In Sweden, the semester runs from January 19 (approximately) to June 4. This period is split into two terms: January to March and April to June. In each of these terms I am required to take a maximum of one class.

In total I take two “Masters level” courses in Sweden and it equates to the five law courses I would have taken had I stayed in Saskatchewan.

Maritime Law is so different from anything I have ever studied and yet, the overlap with courses I have studied in Saskatchewan remain. As the only student from Canada, I am very familiar with the works of Lord Denning and decisions from the House of Lords – two things that have come up in class. Aside from that, Maritime Law is all about contracts and insurance, two concepts found worldwide in nearly any legal area.

My classes run 3-4 times per week with two hours allotted for each lecture. However, Sweden is not nearly as stringent as Saskatchewan.

In Lund there exists the concept of the “academic quarter.” This traditional past time derives from the days when not everyone carried a phone or had a watch. If you made an appointment at 2 p.m. you’d wait to hear the Cathedral ring two o’clock and then you would make your way to your appointment.

Translated into modern times: if the schedule says the lecture starts at 10 a.m., it really doesn’t start until 10:15 a.m.

We also take a 15-minute break after 45 minutes of lecturing.

The subject matter is interesting (with the occasional discussion on perils of the sea and pirates) but the professors and my international and local Swedish classmates really make the whole class unforgettable.

It’s invaluable to have the perspectives of law students from Denmark, Finland, Poland, China, the Netherlands and more all in one room. I have learned nearly equal amounts from my classmates as I have from my professors.

When I originally told people I was going to study Maritime Law in Sweden they tilted their head to one side and asked me how this would be useful as a practicing lawyer in Saskatchewan. Although the specifics may not directly relate to Saskatchewan, the idea of learning about a subject I know nothing about for months at a time does.

Aside from that, learning so many international perspectives on education, the economy and environmental issues is truly expanding my thinking.

Plus, who doesn’t want to study perils and pirates?