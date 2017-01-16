Phyllis Henderson (Murdock) was born on April 17, 1921 at Verlo, Sask, and passed away on Oct. 31, 2016 at the Southwest Integrated Healthcare Facility in Maple Creek at the age of 95. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Mervyn on Nov. 23, 2005.

Phyllis is survived by her son Garth & Linda; their children Kevyn Henderson, Erin Habscheid and her children Zach & Alex Habscheid ; her daughter Gloria & Wayne Flaherty and their children Kendra & TJ Baird, Brody, Brandyn & Jett and Crystal & Carla Flaherty, also many nieces & nephews. She was predeceased by her parents Annie & Elmer Murdock, her sister Stella & Bill Middleton and Keith & Lorraine Murdock.

Phyllis & Mervyn farmed north of Gull Lake until 1974 when they retired to Swift Current. They spent 16 winters in Mesa, Arizona and also travelling to Australia, New Zealand, the Maritimes, Branson, Missouri and many camping trips. She moved back to Gull Lake in 2006 and then to the Lodge in Maple Creek in 2012.

She was a very caring person and her family was the most precious thing to her. She enjoyed gardening, flowers and vegetables, canning, baking & sewing. Phyllis & Mervyn spent many happy hours playing cards in the evenings with friends and their card club.

There will be a family graveside service at a later date in Swift Current. Binkleys Funeral Service, Maple Creek & Leader in charge of arrangements, 306-662-2292. www.binkleysfuneralservice.com