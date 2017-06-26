Premier to meet with U.S. Governors

Premier Brad Wall will discuss North American trade and energy security matters with leading American politicians this week when he attends a meeting of the governors of western states.

Wall will be in Whitefish, Montana June 25 and 26 for the first two days of the Western Governors’ Association (WGA) annual meeting. He will participate in a roundtable panel on “connecting Canada and the West” with his U.S. counterparts and Canadian Ambassador to the United States David MacNaughton. The premier will also hold individual meetings with the governors of North Dakota, Montana and Wyoming.

“My message to the governors will be the same one that I delivered recently in Iowa and Washington, which is that Canada and the United States have both benefited greatly over the years from liberalized trade,” Wall said. “Any renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) will build on decades of success and recognize just how integrated supply chains between Canada, Saskatchewan and the U.S. have become.