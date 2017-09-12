Protective Services Medals To Be Presented in Provincial Capital Today

Gibson, Anderson and Braun among those honoured

Today, Provincial Secretary Nadine Wilson will join Lieutenant Governor Vaughn Solomon Schofield in Regina to honour the newest recipients of the Saskatchewan Protective Services Medal.

Southwest recipients receiving medals include Gull Lake Fire Chief Bentley Gibson, along with Swift Current Fire Department members Captain Richard Anderson and Mr. Trevor Braun.

“Despite the risks inherent in their line of work, members of our protective services and our first responders give of themselves for the good of our great province and its people,” Wilson said.  “Today’s medal presentation is just another wayin which we all thank these brave individuals for their efforts in keeping us safe.”The medal recognizes those with 25 years or more of exemplary service protecting Saskatchewan people or their property, which can either be in a volunteer or a full-time capacity.

The Saskatchewan Protective Services Medal honours protective services providers and focuses attention on the efforts and work of police, fire and emergency professionals, and others working in the field of safety and security.

Established in 2003, recipients receive a circular medal surmounted by the St. Edward’s Crown, which bears a shield with a lion on a stylized western red lily and the motto, Qui civitatem tuentur (who guard the citizenry).  The medal is suspended from a ribbon of green with two narrow gold stripes, which are the provincial colours.

The medals will be presented at a morning and an afternoon ceremony in Regina.

