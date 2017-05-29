Raising Awareness To Prevent Youth Homelessness

The Push for Change’s Former Homeless Youth Turned CEO, Joe Roberts and his shopping cart are now in Saskatchewan after walking for over a year from St. John’s Newfoundland.

On June 2, 2017, it will be Day 400 out of 517, when Joe Roberts and The Push for Change campaign approach Swift Current, continuing the national walk across Canada, pushing a shopping cart – the symbol of chronic homelessness – 24 km per day, to raise awareness and funds to prevent youth homelessness.

While raising awareness to the perils of youth homelessness based on his own individual experience, Roberts has been acknowledged in Ottawa’s House of Commons (October 2016), marched with supporters to the Ontario Legislature (October 2016), was a feature speaker at the world renowned WE DAY Family event (October 2016) and had a private meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (March 2017). Roberts will arrive at his destination in Vancouver, BC on September 29, 2017, for a total of 9,200 km in 17 months – the equivalent of walking from LA to Chicago, three times.

While The Push for Change is an awareness and fundraising campaign which teams up with educators, organized labour, law enforcement, all levels of government, and both national and local community based organizations, Roberts’ biggest impact has been on the tens of thousands of youth and students he directly engaged with at the over 400 school and community events. Over $490,000 has been raised with proceeds being allocated to youth homeless prevention.

With tremendous determination and realization that “it takes a village”, Roberts credits the success of this trek to his wife and campaign director, Marie, and the invisibles behind the scenes that contribute to the forward motion. “The Push for Change campaign is a collective of many that believe ending youth homelessness is possible,” said Roberts. “I am tremendously humbled and grateful to my many sponsors, the OPP, RCMP, community champions, school systems and the youth who have allowed me to share my story and who have shared theirs with me.”

The Push for Change will be in the province of Saskatchewan until June 12, 2017.

Further information about The Push for Change campaign is available at www.thepushforchange.com