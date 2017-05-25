Rainbow crosswalk installed in Swift Current

Southwest Saskatchewan Pride is proud to announce that Swift Current has installed the first permanent Rainbow Crosswalk in Saskatchewan. With the support of the City of Swift Current and Paula McGuigan-Professional Painting, the Rainbow Crosswalk was permanently established on the 200 block of Central Avenue. The Rainbow Crosswalk is a representation for the support of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer (LGBTQ+) individuals who live, visit, and travel in Swift Current.

The Rainbow Crosswalk was installed as part of Swift Current’s first Pride Week, which was proclaimed at City Hall by Mayor Denis Perrault from May 28-June 3, 2017. A Pride BBQ and March is planned at Market Square at noon on June 3rd, and the community is all invited to attend to celebrate the installation of the Rainbow Crosswalk. A full schedule of events is available online at www.southwestsaskpride.com, or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/SWSASKPRIDE/

The history of Rainbow Crosswalks began in 2012 as part of Gay Pride Month in Los Angeles. Initially, these were temporary installations for the Pride events in the community, and their use was spread throughout the world including Tel Aviv, Israel, and Sydney, Australia. Permanent installations of Rainbow Crosswalks in major cities began after they proved to be popular for tourists and became a symbol that communities had inclusive attitudes towards LGBTQ+ individuals. The first permanent Rainbow Crosswalk in Canada was installed in Vancouver in 2013. Since then, installations across BC, Alberta, and Ontario have been established.

“I am so very proud of Swift Current. I think our community has really come together to support LGBT people,” says Andrea McCrimmon, Chair-Southwest Saskatchewan Pride. “It’s an important moment in history, that a small city in Saskatchewan was the first to install a Rainbow Crosswalk. It very much speaks to the inclusive attitudes of our city, and it makes our community stronger. Swift Current has a strong LGBT community. This is important for us, and it’s good.”

“Others may look to cities like Saskatoon or Regina to be included or accepted.” says Stephen Feltmate, Southwest Saskatchewan Pride Member “But this shows that Swift Current can be a place that gay or lesbian professionals can establish themselves.”

“This affects the younger generation too, and it supports our inclusion in the Swift Current Community.” Says Kourtney McIntyre, member of the Maverick School’s Sexuality and Orientation Support (SOS) group.

“It’s so wonderful to see the Rainbow Crosswalk. It shows that Swift Current is a positive place to grow up in. It’s a beautiful symbol of our inclusiveness and diversity” says Courtney Stewart, Swift Current citizen who saw the crosswalk for the first time.

“Swift Current is not just a good place to be from, but a good place to be,” says Shaun Hanna, Vice-Chair Swift Current Pride.

Southwest Saskatchewan Pride is a group of LGBT and allied citizens of Swift Current and southwest Saskatchewan. We have been active for many years in community building for sexually, and gender-diverse people in Southwest Saskatchewan by organizing social, educational, and advocacy events. We have recently incorporated as a non-profit charity, and we look forward to increasing our activities in the Southwest.

Southwest Saskatchewan Pride envisions a community free from discrimination against gender identity and sexual orientation. We value to protection of equality under the Canadian Charter of Human Rights; we facilitate the growth of a just and inclusive society through continuous education; we desire a community that both embraces diversity with acceptance and dignity; and, we seek to collaborate with our community leaders, seeking mutually beneficial opportunities that might achieve these aims.

Additional information and updates are available on their website at www.southwestsaskpride.com.