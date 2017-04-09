The Red Dirt Skinners to perform in Maple Creek

Maple Creek Events Small Venue Concerts and Jasper Lounge & Event Centre are pleased to announce that The Red Dirt Skinners will perform at Jasper Lounge & Event Centre on Thursday, April, 20th at 7:30 pm.

Widely regarded as one of the most innovative acts to come out of the UK in recent years, the sublime genre-defying sound of the Red Dirt Skinners is created by husband and wife team, Rob and Sarah Skinner.

In 2013 the Red Dirt Skinners became the first band in history to succeed at both the British Blues and the British Country Music awards. Don’t let these accolades pigeonhole the Skinners though; their audiences always describe them as ‘refreshingly different’.

Drawing on influences from folk, country, blues, Americana, jazz and everything between, the Red Dirt Skinners’ sound is instantly recognizable. Comfortably blending exceptional, almost telepathic, harmonies with the unique instrumentation of soprano saxophone and acoustic guitar, audiences fall in love with the Skinners sound.

Hailing from the southeast of England, Rob and Sarah have both been musicians for the majority of their lives. Sarah; classically trained on the clarinet from about the age of 6, progressed through the grades before switching to the saxophone. After winning Instrumentalist of the Year at the British Blues Awards in 2014, Sarah became the first female artist to be endorsed by Trevor James Saxophones.

Rob grew up with a father who played bass guitar, and a grandmother who taught piano. As a young teen, he turned to the guitar but still plays many other instruments. Also, having worked in bands since a young age, Rob brings the occasional rocky influence to the band.

Rob and Sarah write all their material together, with Sarah focusing on lyrics and Rob adding his extensive music theory knowledge to create unique chord sequences and stylings.

After a burglary at the home they were renting in 2012, Rob and Sarah decided to take inspiration from the depths of despair and wrote a collection of songs about how they felt about the events of that weekend. The album received such positive press and airplay that sales of ‘Home Sweet Home’ ensured that the Skinners were able to purchase their own property.

Advocates for finding the positives in every situation, Rob and Sarah spend much of their off-tour time encouraging new artists into the music scene and finding them performance opportunities.

From small beginnings in small venues, the Red Dirt Skinners swift rise in popularity sees them now commanding theatre audiences across Europe and Canada. A Red Dirt Skinners concert combines captivating storytelling with knowing lyricism and outstanding musicianship.

To learn more about The Red Dirt Skinners and hear some of their tunes, visit www.reddirtskinners.com More information and concert seat reservations are available at http://www.ListeningRoomNetwork.com/event-ymjSKCA20170414.html

There will be a collection box for music by donations (Suggested $20 per person) with all proceeds to the artist.