Renewal Stickers Are Coming for Health Cards

Renewal stickers for health cards are being mailed to Saskatchewan residents who currently have provincial health coverage. Provincial health cards expire on December 31, 2017.The stickers will validate health cards for a three year period to December 31, 2020.

“The Saskatchewan Health Card is one of the most valuable cards in your possession as it indicates that you are entitled to health coverage under the provincial health insurance plan,” eHealth Saskatchewan CEO Susan Antosh said. “Your health card must be presented when you require medical services, so please ensure that you update your card with the renewal sticker as soon as you receive it.”

The health card renewal packages, which contain the updated stickers, are being mailed out by eHealth Saskatchewan in September. Residents who have not received their renewal packages in the mail by late October should contact eHealth Saskatchewan or visit www.ehealthsask.ca to update their personal information.

The most common reason for people to not receive their renewal stickers in the mail is because eHealth Saskatchewan has not received a change to the family’s address if they have moved.

This year, packages will be sent to more than 673,000 households in the province. In addition to the updated sticker(s), the health card renewal package also includes information about eHealth Saskatchewan, HealthLine stickers and organ donor stickers.

If organ donation is desired, individuals must attach the organ donor sticker to their health card, as well as sign the card indicating their intention to donate organs or tissues, which is also included in the package. For more information on health benefits, visit www.saskatchewan.ca.