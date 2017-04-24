Restore the funding to the libraries

Letter to Cypress Hills-Grasslands MLA, Doug Steele

Dear Mr. Steele,

I want to encourage you to restore the funding that was cut to the provincial library system in the recent budget announcement.

These cuts completely gut our libraries. They make interlibrary loans impossible, freeze new collections of updated reading material, reduce staffing and hours to practically nothing and close many of the libraries in our small towns. We all know times are tough for Saskatchewan, but this 58% cut won’t solve it. The truth is that the $4.8 million saved in this cut barely touches the $600 million deficit. It’s poor bang for our buck to cut the libraries, whereas they are amazing bang for our buck at what they do. Libraries do so much for so little. Let’s let them keep working!

I moved back to Saskatchewan after five years out of the province in order to start farming with my mom and dad. I knew that it would be helpful to my family if I could develop a side business to bring in some extra cash. I am a trained soil scientist (BSA University of Saskatchewan 2007) with an interdisciplinary Master of the Environment. I have no education in business, so I used the library to do some research! While the library in Swift Current didn’t have the books I was looking for, they were all available via interlibrary loan.

The books I read via interlibrary loan were: The Firestarter Sessions by Danielle LaPorte (how to identify business opportunities), Blue Ocean Strategy by Renee Mauborgne and W. Chan Kim (how to differentiate your business model and avoid competition), Refuse to Choose by Barbara Sher (how to offer diverse types of marketable goods within a single business framework) and Business Model Generation by Alexander Osterwalder and Ynes Pigneur (how to understand business concepts and identify profit centers, revenue streams and customer segments).

From this research, I developed many business models that I believe would work in the southwest: native seed sourcing for oil and gas reclamation, native prairie plants for gardening and landscaping, dried fruits and teas, berry and fruit u-picks, market-gardening and agro-tourism. So many of these ideas could send Saskatchewan products all over the world in addition to making rural Saskatchewan an amazing place to live and do business. I would love to put some of these ideas into action someday. It makes me so excited to imagine how I can develop more business opportunities that would support others with employment and bring and keep business in rural Saskatchewan!

I have to tell you that when I started my little adventure in business education, I tried to use an eBook Reader. I am one of those pesky millennials and I read and research extensively online. However, I received my electronic copy of The Firestarter Sessions via interlibrary loan! Our libraries also deal extensively in electronic media!

Here’s what happened: I hated the Reader and I won’t use one again. I gave up and waited the week for the paper copy to come in. Readers, unfortunately, aren’t cutting it for comfort and ease of use. I’m not even sure they should be considered the better option! To purchase one or two paper copies of a book and share it around the province is very environmentally friendly and should be encouraged. Sadly, my Reader is either stuck in a drawer somewhere or might even be at the dump at this point. Nobody wanted it when I tried to sell it online. At least when books go bad we can dispose of them safely. My Reader only created a toxic waste disposal problem we sadly don’t know how to solve!

I also want to talk to you about the wonderful programming the libraries do for our families. I have so many great memories of ‘story time’ at the library in Gull Lake. How wonderful it was to see my friends, listen to a story told by a caring community member and to be part of that warm and loving group of people who know each other so well in a small town. I didn’t see other children often before going to school. Connecting at the library was an important aspect of my early social development.

Memories like this are why I chose rural Saskatchewan as the best possible place to live my life and have my career. It is so comforting to know that I can bring children into town and have a safe landing place. I can gather myself to do errands and deal with the issues that may have come up on the way into town. I can ‘get it together’ in a place where I know we are welcome and not an annoying inconvenience. Isolation can be a problem for many young families on our rural farms. That type of stress contributes to costly medical issues and reduced ability to be productive in our careers and communities. Libraries are indeed a sanctuary – ones that support the wellbeing of our population in tangible ways.

There is so much more I could mention: visits from authors, information sessions, meeting spaces and programming partnerships. We need to keep the doors open and keep libraries staffed. We need the excellent programming to continue. We need to have interlibrary loans available for new and updated materials. Please restore the funding to the libraries. It’s ok to make mistakes.

Kind regards,

Karlah Rudolph

Gull Lake, SK