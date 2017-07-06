Safe Places reaches 1,000 Youth Certified in Swift Current

The Swift Current Safe Places Committee is extremely pleased to announce that 1,000 individuals have become Safe Places – Youth Certified in our community as of July 1st.

Safe Places, which was officially launched to the public on March 9th, 2016, is a community-wide initiative designed to support quality programming while reducing the potential risks of bullying, abuse, harassment and discrimination to children and youth. The Safe Places concept was developed by former Swift Current Mayor Jerrod Schafer with the guidance of Sheldon Kennedy and Respect Group Inc. prior to an unveiling event on January 8th, 2016 during a public screening of Kennedy’s documentary Swift Current.

“It’s absolutely amazing to see how far this initiative has come in a little over a year,” said Safe Places Committee Director and Swift Current CAO Tim Marcus. “When we officially launched Safe Places last March, we couldn’t have imagined reaching 1,000 certifications this quickly. We’ve had tremendous support from the public, from recreation, sport and culture groups, from businesses and volunteers alike, and we can’t thank them enough.”

Sheldon Kennedy and his team at Respect Group have been integral in establishing and growing the Safe Places initiative in Swift Current. Respect Group is the driving force behind Respect in Sport training, a key component of Safe Places certification, and Kennedy, founding partner Wayne McNeil and the entire Respect Group team have offered tremendous support and guidance to the Safe Places Committee throughout the initiative.

“I can honestly say, I never saw a day like this coming,” said Kennedy. “But with your perseverance, leadership and a willingness to use the past to improve the future, you have taken a critical step to further protect our youth. You have also set an example for other communities across Canada. Today, I am with you in spirit and I congratulate you on your 1000th Safe Places certification. That is a HUGE and important accomplishment, be proud.”

Community Ambassador Program

In recognition of this milestone and of the overwhelming support the initiative has received from the community, the Safe Places Committee is also pleased to announce the establishment of its new Community Ambassador Program.

The Program is designed to recognize local Safe Places “champions”, providing an opportunity for their experiences with Safe Places to be shared with larger audiences. The Community Ambassadors will work closely with the Safe Places Committee to spread the word about this initiative to individuals, groups and even communities.

Today, we are pleased to announce our first Safe Places Community Ambassador, Nathan Wiebe.

“Nathan is the Executive Director of the Swift Current Community Youth Initiative and his work with youth in our community is exemplary. His support of Safe Places from Day One has been remarkable,” said Safe Places Committee Chair Kelly Schafer. “We’re thrilled to have Nathan join our team!”

The Safe Places Committee wants to thank the entire community for their support, and to remind interested individuals to visit www.SafePlacesSK.ca for more information on this community initiative.