The Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation Unit has charged a United States citizen for child pornography offences as a result of a seizure by the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA).

On March 31, 2017, CBSA officers conducted an examination on a traveller at the North Portal border crossing which resulted in the discovery of suspected child pornography on electronic devices. The man was arrested and turned over to the Saskatchewan ICE Unit. The ICE Unit confirmed the suspect images as child pornography. The accused was arrested for possession and importation of child pornography and held in custody.

Brandon Eugene Johnson, age 43, of Knoxville, Tennessee, has been charged with one count of possession of child pornography (s.163.1(4)cc) and one count of importation of child pornography (s.163.1(3)cc).

Brandon Johnson appeared in Saskatchewan Provincial Court in Estevan on Monday April 3 at 9:30 a.m.

The Saskatchewan ICE Unit is comprised of investigators from the RCMP, Regina Police Service, Saskatoon Police Service, and Prince Albert Police Service. Their mandate is to investigate crimes involving the abuse and/or exploitation of children on the Internet.

The CBSA provides integrated border services that support the national security priorities and facilitate the flow of people and goods across the border. In 2016, the CBSA seized child pornography from travellers in Saskatchewan on six different occasions. CBSA officers in Saskatchewan also conducted 295 seizure actions in 2016 and refused entry to more than 830 foreign nationals for various reasons, including criminality.