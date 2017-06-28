Saskatchewan Name Game

One lucky entrant will win a Gift Certificate to Ranch House Meat Company in Shaunavon!

This is an entertaining little game that my Dad had sent to me quite a few years ago when I was running the Boomtown Morning News in Shaunavon before the days of Facebook! I thought it would be fun to run it again … so get out your map of Saskatchewan and share this with your Saskie friends and relatives!

How well do you know the province? Think of a Saskatchewan town that best fits the description. Some are trickier than others and there may be more than one correct answer. Email your answers to kate@advancesouthwest.com … One lucky entrant will win a Gift Certificate to Ranch House Meat Company in Shaunavon! I will make a draw from all of the entries and announce the winner on Tuesday, July 4th.

Here’s the answers to the first couple, just to get you rolling: 1. Elbow 2. Cutknife

READY. SET. GO!

  1. Arm Joint
  2. Sharp Cutlery
  3. Not Smaller
  4. You Salmon
  5. Beginning of the West
  6. Slow Car
  7. Golden Hay
  8. Bugs Bunny’s Dream
  9. Promiscuous Dirt
  10. Flowery Dip
  11. Foggy Gal
  12. Take me to your …
  13. His Ernie
  14. Bleached Lumber
  15. Humorous Verse
  16. … Code
  17. Can’t Recall
  18. Bad Adam
  19. Their Pepsi
  20. Clam Creek
  21. Scale of Fire
  22. Bird Bath
  23. Tea
  24. Best Property
  25. Ain’t Roy
  26. Religious Overpass
  27. Prickly Flats
  28. Important Turning Point
  29. Pa’s Credit Union
  30. Pepper Jackets
  31. Charlie Namesake
  32. Bond’s Mountain
  33. Margarine
  34. Blind
  35. Radiator City
  36. Spider …
  37. Summer Berry
  38. Outdoor Wedding
  39. Safe Place
  40. Cartwright Boy
  41. More Bonds
  42. Spanish Occupation
  43. Dumb and …
  44. Leprechaun’s Place
  45. Skinny Bison
  46. Lost Now
  47. Happy Face
  48. Large Dam Builder
  49. New York Statue
  50. Scrooge
  51. Where Alien Bears Live
  52. Paint Brand
  53. Quick Glance
  54. Amadeus
  55. Abundance
  56. Prize
  57. Victory
  58. Can See For Miles
  59. Potent and Productive
  60. Flaming Eyes
  61. Space Shuttle
  62. Not Minor
  63. Wheat Brush
  64. Ukraine City
  65. Quench Your Thirst
  66. Herman, Lily and Grandpa
  67. Little House On The Prairie Girl
  68. Psycho Alfred
  69. Solitary Stone
  70. Not Elderly
  71. … and Prosper
  72. Netherlands Capital
  73. Magna Carta Signed Here
  74. Lion Town
  75. 1938 to 1945
  76. Greek Philosopher
  77. 1992 Winter Olympics
  78. The Jungle Book Author
  79. Major League Baseball Race
  80. Two Provinces Joined
  81. Direction To Santa
  82. Space, the final …
  83. Gloria’s TV Dinner
  84. Deer Appendage
  85. John and Bobby
  86. Pluck and Tweeze
  87. … is the Place to be
  88. Luxury Car
  89. Profound Affection
  90. Heavenly Mountain
  91. Elk Mandible
  92. Backyard Advantage
  93. Cashew Hill
  94. Not Quite Enough
  95. Protect Edinburgh Castle
  96. Together as One
  97. Money Received
  98. Navy’s Commander in Chief
  99. Highest Order of Mammal
  100. Achievement – you’re done!

