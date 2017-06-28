Saskatchewan Name Game

One lucky entrant will win a Gift Certificate to Ranch House Meat Company in Shaunavon!
This is an entertaining little game that my Dad had sent to me quite a few years ago when I was running the Boomtown Morning News in Shaunavon before the days of Facebook! I thought it would be fun to run it again … so get out your map of Saskatchewan and share this with your Saskie friends and relatives!
How well do you know the province? Think of a Saskatchewan town that best fits the description. Some are trickier than others and there may be more than one correct answer. Email your answers to kate@advancesouthwest.com … One lucky entrant will win a Gift Certificate to Ranch House Meat Company in Shaunavon! I will make a draw from all of the entries and announce the winner on Tuesday, July 4th.
Here’s the answers to the first couple, just to get you rolling: 1. Elbow 2. Cutknife
READY. SET. GO!
- Arm Joint
- Sharp Cutlery
- Not Smaller
- You Salmon
- Beginning of the West
- Slow Car
- Golden Hay
- Bugs Bunny’s Dream
- Promiscuous Dirt
- Flowery Dip
- Foggy Gal
- Take me to your …
- His Ernie
- Bleached Lumber
- Humorous Verse
- … Code
- Can’t Recall
- Bad Adam
- Their Pepsi
- Clam Creek
- Scale of Fire
- Bird Bath
- Tea
- Best Property
- Ain’t Roy
- Religious Overpass
- Prickly Flats
- Important Turning Point
- Pa’s Credit Union
- Pepper Jackets
- Charlie Namesake
- Bond’s Mountain
- Margarine
- Blind
- Radiator City
- Spider …
- Summer Berry
- Outdoor Wedding
- Safe Place
- Cartwright Boy
- More Bonds
- Spanish Occupation
- Dumb and …
- Leprechaun’s Place
- Skinny Bison
- Lost Now
- Happy Face
- Large Dam Builder
- New York Statue
- Scrooge
- Where Alien Bears Live
- Paint Brand
- Quick Glance
- Amadeus
- Abundance
- Prize
- Victory
- Can See For Miles
- Potent and Productive
- Flaming Eyes
- Space Shuttle
- Not Minor
- Wheat Brush
- Ukraine City
- Quench Your Thirst
- Herman, Lily and Grandpa
- Little House On The Prairie Girl
- Psycho Alfred
- Solitary Stone
- Not Elderly
- … and Prosper
- Netherlands Capital
- Magna Carta Signed Here
- Lion Town
- 1938 to 1945
- Greek Philosopher
- 1992 Winter Olympics
- The Jungle Book Author
- Major League Baseball Race
- Two Provinces Joined
- Direction To Santa
- Space, the final …
- Gloria’s TV Dinner
- Deer Appendage
- John and Bobby
- Pluck and Tweeze
- … is the Place to be
- Luxury Car
- Profound Affection
- Heavenly Mountain
- Elk Mandible
- Backyard Advantage
- Cashew Hill
- Not Quite Enough
- Protect Edinburgh Castle
- Together as One
- Money Received
- Navy’s Commander in Chief
- Highest Order of Mammal
- Achievement – you’re done!