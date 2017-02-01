Sentencing for Smiley on February 15

Phylisia Smiley, accused of allegedly burning down the Clarendon Hotel on October 9 was back in Swift Current Provincial Court on January 30 via video link.

Smiley’s next court appearance will be will for sentencing on Wednesday, February 15th at 9:30 a.m. where she will appear in person.

Smiley has undergone a mental health assessment at the North Battleford Forensic Unit and will be transferred from the Pine Grove Correctional Centre to Swift Current for her February 15 appearance.

