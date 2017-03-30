Series tied between Broncos and Warriors

Lindgren hat trick guides Broncos to huge game 4 victory

What a night! The Swift Current Broncos came out flying early on and got three goals from Ryley Lindgren as they dismantled the Moose Jaw Warriors by a score of 5-2 to tie their best-of-seven series up 2-2.

Ryley Lindgren put the Broncos on the board early to get the sold out crowd of 2,890 fans on their feet just 59 seconds into the contest. Lindgren wasn’t finished as he headed towards the Warriors goal on a Broncos rush a minute later and tapped in a loose puck to make it 2-0. Kole Gable made a great play down the left wing to steer the puck towards the Warriors cage, setting up Lindgren to tack it home.

Tyler Steenbergen then was up to his antics as he netted his third goal of the post season to extend the Broncos lead to 3-0 before the first period was halfway through.

Moose Jaw responded with a quick pair of power play goals from Brett Howden and Josh Brook 69 seconds apart minutes into the second period to cut Swift Current’s lead to 3-2. The goal from Brook was a one-timer from the point that beat Broncos goaltender Jordan Papirny blocker side.

The rest of the second period saw the defences tighten up as scoring chances were few, but the physical style of play continued to become more frequent as the game went on.

In the third period, Broncos forward Conner Chaulk took a tripping penalty four minutes in but his club stepped up and delivered a huge penalty kill.

With the Warriors pulling Sawchenko for the extra attacker in the final two minutes, Tyler Steenbergen scored an empty netter as he was being hooked up to give the Broncos a 4-2 cushion.

Lindgren delivered the icing on the cake by one-timing in his third goal of the night from the left faceoff dot through the short side of Warriors goaltender Zach Sawchenko to collect his first career playoff hat trick. Hats were thrown all over the ice and Bronco fans went home ecstatic as their team earned a 5-2 win over Moose Jaw.

Swift Current collected two power play goals on three opportunities while Moose Jaw netted a pair of power play markers on six tries.

Shots on goal were 32-25 in favour of Moose Jaw. Papirny turned aside 30 shots to earn his 35th career WHL playoff win.

Game Summary

The series shifts back to Mosaic Place in Moose Jaw for Game 5 on Friday, March 31st. Puck drop is at 7:00pm.

PHOTO CREDIT: DARWIN KNELSEN