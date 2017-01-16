Shadows receive Sportsmanship Award

Chinook School Division Sports Report

Submitted by Deb Reamer, Athletic Coordinator

The Shaunavon Shadows volleyball team were the recipients of the 4A boys volleyball sportsmanship award. This award is given to one of the ten teams attending the provincial championship. Shaunavon won the silver medal at the tournament in Biggar in late November. They were recently presented with their banner at an awards ceremony in Shaunavon. Standing Left to Right: Riley Zielke (coach), Dylan Larson, Brayden Penner, Nixen Voll, Brett Krongberg, Kirkland Sutter, Joran McNabb, Kyle Smith, Teagan Galey, Seth Lingenfelter, Lyle McKellar (SHSAA executive director). Kneeling Left to Right: Nicolas Ra, Tye Tremere. Congratulations Shadows.

The SWAC senior basketball league resumed games after the Christmas break on January 10 with 2 boys’ games and 1 girls’ game. The Herbert Laurels got the road win on the girls’ side as they travelled to Gull Lake and came away with a 66-29 victory over the Lady Lions. It was Montana Jacobson leading the way for the Laurels with 19 points followed by Jewel Jacobson with 14. Laura Fiddler replied for Gull Lake with 10 pts and Kelsey Roen with 8. The other scheduled game Swift Current Jr Ardens vs Maple Creek was cancelled.

Maple Creek Rebels hosted Swift Current Jr Colts and cruised to a 102-47 win. Justice Smith had 30 points for the winning team and Michael Mudingayi had 18. The Colts top scorer was Bren Medina with 27 points. The other boys’ game saw the Shaunavon Shadows remain undefeated on the boys side with a road win at Frontier 76-45. Nixen Voll had 17 points for the Shadows. Replying for Frontier was Lawrence Loyola with 15 points and Mark Cristoria with 8.

Junior basketball leagues scores from Jan 12 were as follows:

Herbert girls 45 @ Swift Current Comp gr 9 girls 33

Herbert boys 40 @ Swift Current Comp gr 9 boys 75

Maple Creek girls 37 @ Shaunavon 30

Maple Creek boys 43 @ Frontier 75

Gull Lake girls @ Wymark – cancelled.

Upcoming games for the SWAC senior basketball leagues:

January 17

Maple Creek girls @ Herbert

Swift Current Jr Colts @ Shaunavon

Shaunavon girls @ Gull Lake

Maple Creek boys @ Frontier

January 18

Gull Lake girls @ Herbert

January 24, 2017 – no games scheduled due to exams.

Upcoming games for the SWAC junior basketball leagues:

January 19

Frontier girls & boys @ Swift Current

Herbert girls & boys @ Maple Creek

Shaunavon girls @ Wymark

January 24

Gull Lake girls @ Wymark

January 26