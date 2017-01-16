Shadows receive Sportsmanship Award

Chinook School Division Sports Report
Submitted by Deb Reamer, Athletic Coordinator
The Shaunavon Shadows volleyball team were the recipients of the 4A boys volleyball sportsmanship award. This award is given to one of the ten teams attending the provincial championship. Shaunavon won the silver medal at the tournament in Biggar in late November. They were recently presented with their banner at an awards ceremony in Shaunavon. Standing Left to Right: Riley Zielke (coach), Dylan Larson, Brayden Penner, Nixen Voll, Brett Krongberg, Kirkland Sutter, Joran McNabb, Kyle Smith, Teagan Galey, Seth Lingenfelter, Lyle McKellar (SHSAA executive director). Kneeling Left to Right: Nicolas Ra, Tye Tremere. Congratulations Shadows.
The SWAC senior basketball league resumed games after the Christmas break on January 10 with 2 boys’ games and 1 girls’ game. The Herbert Laurels got the road win on the girls’ side as they travelled to Gull Lake and came away with a 66-29 victory over the Lady Lions. It was Montana Jacobson leading the way for the Laurels with 19 points followed by Jewel Jacobson with 14. Laura Fiddler replied for Gull Lake with 10 pts and Kelsey Roen with 8. The other scheduled game Swift Current Jr Ardens vs Maple Creek was cancelled.
Maple Creek Rebels hosted Swift Current Jr Colts and cruised to a 102-47 win. Justice Smith had 30 points for the winning team and Michael Mudingayi had 18. The Colts top scorer was Bren Medina with 27 points. The other boys’ game saw the Shaunavon Shadows remain undefeated on the boys side with a road win at Frontier 76-45. Nixen Voll had 17 points for the Shadows. Replying for Frontier was Lawrence Loyola with 15 points and Mark Cristoria with 8.
Junior basketball leagues scores from Jan 12 were as follows:
- Herbert girls 45 @ Swift Current Comp gr 9 girls 33
- Herbert boys 40 @ Swift Current Comp gr 9 boys 75
- Maple Creek girls 37 @ Shaunavon 30
- Maple Creek boys 43 @ Frontier 75
- Gull Lake girls @ Wymark – cancelled.
Upcoming games for the SWAC senior basketball leagues:
January 17
- Maple Creek girls @ Herbert
- Swift Current Jr Colts @ Shaunavon
- Shaunavon girls @ Gull Lake
- Maple Creek boys @ Frontier
January 18
- Gull Lake girls @ Herbert
January 24, 2017 – no games scheduled due to exams.
Upcoming games for the SWAC junior basketball leagues:
January 19
- Frontier girls & boys @ Swift Current
- Herbert girls & boys @ Maple Creek
- Shaunavon girls @ Wymark
January 24
- Gull Lake girls @ Wymark
January 26
- Maple Creek girls @ Gull Lake
- Herbert girls @ Shaunavon