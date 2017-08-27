Slabik to represent Saskatchewan at Skate Canada Competition

Gull Lake figure skater, Kiara Slabik, has earned an invitation to represent Saskatchewan at the Isabelle Henderson Competition in Paris, Ontario in September after her strong showing at the Wild Rose Competition in Leduc, Alberta earlier this month.

Kiara will be leaving September 14 with team coaches (including local coach, Dorothy Gillis) and a select few skaters. Kiara and her parents are so grateful for this opportunity from Skate Canada – Saskatchewan!

If you would like to support Kiara, she is selling Skaters’ Lottery tickets for $3 each. The money raised not only benefits Team Sask but also benefits our local skating clubs. You could win $30,000 cash!

Email slab@sasktel.net for more information.