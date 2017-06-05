Southwest athletes do well at Provincials

By Deb Reamer, Athletic Coordinator
SHSAA provincial track was hosted in Saskatoon on June 2 & 3 with approximately 1500 athletes representing over 200 schools in the province. The South West delegation had over one hundred coaches and athletes representing Chinook. The weather was challenging at times. Although Friday started out beautifully, in the afternoon we were struck by a sudden, intense hail storm which stopped all competition and delayed the meet by an hour. Saturday was blue skies and intense sun as temperatures were around 27 C with a strong wind. SHSAA recognizes the top 8 in each event with medals/ribbons.
The following is a summary of the top 8 SW athletes:
GOLD:
- Scott Joseph (SCCHS) – midget boys long jump
- Braedon Friesen (SCCHS) – senior boys high jump
- Austin Smith (Shaunavon) – midget boys javelin
- Madison Howell (Consul) – midget girls discus
SILVER:
- Scott Joseph (SCCHS) – midget boys 100m
- Kalea Sauder (SCCHS) – junior girls 100m
- Nixen Voll (Shaunavon) – senior boys quadathlon
- Liam Bissonnette (Cabri) – boys wheelchair 100m
- Joseph Bosch (Fox Valley) – midget boys javelin
BRONZE:
- Brielle Wall (SCCHS) – midget girls long jump and high jump
- Kalea Sauder (SCCHS) – junior girls long jump
- Jackson Sitter (Leader) – midget boys triple jump
- Macey Howell (Consul) – midget girls discus
4th-8th PLACE:
- Brielle Wall (SCCHS) – 4th midget girls 80m hurdles
- Kalea Sauder (SCCHS) – 4th junior girls 80m hurdles; 6th junior girls high jump
- Danika Messer (SCCHS) – 6th junior girls 200m; 8th junior girls 80m hurdles
- Kortlynn Fuller (Shaunavon) – 5th in senior girls 80m hurdles, triple jump and high jump; 7th in long jump
- Wesley Aibi (SCCHS) – 4th senior boys 100m
- Aleah Nickel (SCCHS) – 6th midget girls 400m
- Tenelle Lind (Shaunavon) – 8th in junior girls 800m, 1500m, 3000m
- Janick Lacroix (Ponteix) – 6th in midget boys 1500m, 8th in 3000m
- Courtney Funk (Herbert) – 4th in junior girls 3000m
- Zane Tully (Consul) – 7th in midget boys 3000m
- Mikayla Swallow (SCCHS) – 6th in senior girls discus; 8th in senior girls long jump
- Mitchell Braaten (Cabri) – 8th in junior boys discus
- Logan Fritzke (SCCHS) – 5th in senior boys discus and triple jump
- Harlee Dube (Frontier) – 4th in midget girls javelin
- Sarah Moule (Frontier) – 4th in senior girls javelin
- Austin Smith (Shaunavon) – 4th midget boys high jump
- Tilynn Petersen (Hodgeville) – 4th in midget girls shot put
- Jackson Sitter (Leader) – 5th in midget boys high jump
- Dustyn Haugan (SCCHS) – 8th in junior boys triple jump
- Kyra Braaten (Cabri) – 5th in senior girls quadathlon
- Tiana Knight (SCCHS) –8th in junior girls quadathlon
RELAYS:
- 8th Senior girls 4 x 100m
- 6th Junior boys 4 x 100m
- 6th Open boys 4 x 400m
Congratulations to Shaunavon which finished 2nd in the 2A school category and Swift Current Comp which finished 2nd in the 4A school category. Kalea Sauder also finished 2nd in the junior girls aggregate title. Overall, the Southwest finished 9th out of 14 districts. Thanks to all our athletes for a fantastic showing and thanks to all our coaches for all their hard work!