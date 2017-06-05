Southwest athletes do well at Provincials

By Deb Reamer, Athletic Coordinator

SHSAA provincial track was hosted in Saskatoon on June 2 & 3 with approximately 1500 athletes representing over 200 schools in the province. The South West delegation had over one hundred coaches and athletes representing Chinook. The weather was challenging at times. Although Friday started out beautifully, in the afternoon we were struck by a sudden, intense hail storm which stopped all competition and delayed the meet by an hour. Saturday was blue skies and intense sun as temperatures were around 27 C with a strong wind. SHSAA recognizes the top 8 in each event with medals/ribbons.

The following is a summary of the top 8 SW athletes:

GOLD:

Scott Joseph (SCCHS) – midget boys long jump

Braedon Friesen (SCCHS) – senior boys high jump

Austin Smith (Shaunavon) – midget boys javelin

Madison Howell (Consul) – midget girls discus

SILVER:

Scott Joseph (SCCHS) – midget boys 100m

Kalea Sauder (SCCHS) – junior girls 100m

Nixen Voll (Shaunavon) – senior boys quadathlon

Liam Bissonnette (Cabri) – boys wheelchair 100m

Joseph Bosch (Fox Valley) – midget boys javelin

BRONZE:

Brielle Wall (SCCHS) – midget girls long jump and high jump

Kalea Sauder (SCCHS) – junior girls long jump

Jackson Sitter (Leader) – midget boys triple jump

Macey Howell (Consul) – midget girls discus

4th-8th PLACE:

Brielle Wall (SCCHS) – 4 th midget girls 80m hurdles

Kalea Sauder (SCCHS) – 4 th junior girls 80m hurdles; 6 th junior girls high jump

Danika Messer (SCCHS) – 6 th junior girls 200m; 8 th junior girls 80m hurdles

Kortlynn Fuller (Shaunavon) – 5 th in senior girls 80m hurdles, triple jump and high jump; 7 th in long jump

Wesley Aibi (SCCHS) – 4 th senior boys 100m

Aleah Nickel (SCCHS) – 6 th midget girls 400m

Tenelle Lind (Shaunavon) – 8 th in junior girls 800m, 1500m, 3000m

Janick Lacroix (Ponteix) – 6 th in midget boys 1500m, 8 th in 3000m

Courtney Funk (Herbert) – 4 th in junior girls 3000m

Zane Tully (Consul) – 7 th in midget boys 3000m

Mikayla Swallow (SCCHS) – 6 th in senior girls discus; 8 th in senior girls long jump

Mitchell Braaten (Cabri) – 8 th in junior boys discus

Logan Fritzke (SCCHS) – 5 th in senior boys discus and triple jump

Harlee Dube (Frontier) – 4 th in midget girls javelin

Sarah Moule (Frontier) – 4 th in senior girls javelin

Austin Smith (Shaunavon) – 4 th midget boys high jump

Tilynn Petersen (Hodgeville) – 4 th in midget girls shot put

Jackson Sitter (Leader) – 5 th in midget boys high jump

Dustyn Haugan (SCCHS) – 8 th in junior boys triple jump

Kyra Braaten (Cabri) – 5 th in senior girls quadathlon

Tiana Knight (SCCHS) – 8 th in junior girls quadathlon

RELAYS:

8 th Senior girls 4 x 100m

6 th Junior boys 4 x 100m

6 th Open boys 4 x 400m

Congratulations to Shaunavon which finished 2nd in the 2A school category and Swift Current Comp which finished 2nd in the 4A school category. Kalea Sauder also finished 2nd in the junior girls aggregate title. Overall, the Southwest finished 9th out of 14 districts. Thanks to all our athletes for a fantastic showing and thanks to all our coaches for all their hard work!