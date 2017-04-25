Southwest community fund working for healthcare accessibility

BY JORDAN PARKER

It’s been a rough year financially in the area, so founders of South West Chronic Disease Support Inc. began a quest for better medical supports to area residents.

Now, after an 18-month ramp-up, the SWCDS board are set to begin fundraising and bringing help to those who need it, with a membership drive and bake sale in Shaunavon.

“We have known for a while about the expensive people suffering from medical ailments here incur. There are costs you’d never think of,” said fund secretary and organizer Brenda Waldron.

“With oil and agricultural industries up and down, managing the costs associated with care can be difficult. But in the southwest, we know it takes a village to support our community.”

“We dug in and really saw what we could do for people.”

She said it’s not just gas and accommodations that can be stressors, either.

“Some prescriptions aren’t even covered, and so many associations look at your previous income tax before they help you. The money you made last year might be nothing like this year,” she said.

“Then there are things like childcare. Not everyone around has family next-door they can count on, and people from Eastend, Gull Lake and Shaunavon said that.”

Waldron said to imagine a young woman living in Climax who has – unfortunately – been diagnosed with breast cancer.

“They may have moved from the east coast, and her husband has a job, but he spends his time at Fort Mac. There’s no family around,” she said.

“Money to get treatment might not be an issue. But who looks after the kids? Who helps her recover? Daycare, meals, laundry and everything else comes into the equation.”

She said due to cutbacks by the government in recent years, there may not be as many supports and services as people think.

“The groups that do exist need to come together. For instance, we can all cover something. We have spoken to groups like the South Country Assistance Trust and the District Medical Assistance chapter in Assiniboia.”

“If we can all supplement or augment money and help, we sure can truly split the load and provide a bit of everything.”

The Shaunavon event will be a kickoff for the organization.

“This will be a way to show the community we’re here for them. Our hearts are in this, and we hope to support people emotionally, financially and by bringing on volunteers.”

The board will be charging $10 for memberships at the Shaunavon event, taking place May 6, 2017.

Garage sale items, plants, baking and a 50/50 will be on display at the Legion Hall from 9 am to 3 pm.

There will be homemade pie and coffee, and a hot dog lunch. They are also actively seeking volunteers.

To volunteer for this event, learn more about the organization or ask questions, contact Karen Helms at 306-297-7605.

Donations will also be collected at the legion May 5, 2017, from noon until 8 pm.