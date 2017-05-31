Southwest Saskatchewan Spotlight: Claydon

Annual Slow Pitch Tournament being held this weekend

Claydon is an unincorporated community located in the Rural Municipality of Frontier #19 approximately 60 km southeast of the community of Robsart and 50 km south of the town of Eastend on Highway #18. Very little remains of the former community, only the post office, community hall and a couple of other buildings still stand.

Not much goes on at Claydon, but every year, without a doubt, folks come together from all over the southwest to play in the annual slow pitch tournament and gather to socialize, have a burger and a beer and do a little dancing.

This years’ event is being held this weekend, June 2 & 3. Ball games, burgers and beer gardens will be held on Friday with more games, beer gardens and a food booth on Saturday. There is a beef supper and dance at the community hall on Saturday night featuring the music of The Hudec Brothers Band from Medicine Hat. Anyone wishing to enter a team can contact Curt at 296-7637, Daniel at 296-7844 or Craig at 296-7749.

Located just west of Claydon is the Old Man on His Back Prairie and Heritage Conservation Area. Old Man on His Back is one of the Nature Conservancy of Canada’s flagship projects, with vast native grasslands of significant ecological, cultural and historical value. The NCC is the country’s leading land conservation organization, working to protect areas of natural diversity and the species they sustain.

Claydon was named after a village on the outskirts of Ipswich, Suffolk, England. The name is Old English for “hill of clay”.

Sources – People Places: The Dictionary of Saskatchewan Place Names – Bill Barry

PHOTOS & STORY BY KATE WINQUIST