Southwest teams advancing to regionals

Herbert girls & boys, Shaunavon girls & boys, Maple Creek boys and Frontier boys will now all advance

By Deb Reamer, Athletic Coordinator

The Swift Current Comp wrestling team attended the SHSAA regional tournament in Moose Jaw on March 11 and came away with seven medals. Winning gold in the female 56 kg category was Aleah Nickel. There were two male gold medalists – Kayden Dudley in the 56 kg weight class and Austin Shopa in the 100 kg category. The silver medal in the 62 kg category went to Michael Sisa. Three bronzes were awarded: Remington Tschetter (59 kg), Sebastien Marchand (73 kg) and Brock Doerksen (77 kg). Finishing in 4th place was Anders Mitchell in the 82 kg category. All of the above will advance to the SHSAA provincial championships being held in Warman on March 17 & 18. Good luck to the Comp wrestling team!

SHSAA conference basketball playoffs were held on March 10 & 11 in various locations around the province. Teams were looking to finish either first or second in order to advance to the round of 16 (regionals). Thanks go out to our hosts in the southwest – Shaunavon hosted 2A girls and Frontier hosted 1A boys tournaments. Results from the southwest teams are as follows:

1A girls @ Eston:

Leader girls had to default due to snow/road condition on Friday. Play continued Saturday with Herbert beating Eston 62-36. Gull Lake Lady Lions lost a heartbreaker 57-56 to Central Butte. The final saw the Herbert Ardens capture the conference title with a 50-37 win over Central Butte.

2A girls @ Shaunavon:

The Shaunavon Silhouettes won on home court defeating Harvest City in the first game 74-52 and then Assiniboia in the final 70-39.

3A girls @ Caronport:

Maple Creek Lady Rebels were defeated by Caronport 54-38.

1A boys @ Frontier:

Frontier Raiders won their first game 79-66 over Gravelbourg but lost in the final to Coronach 83-73.

1A boys @ Davidson:

Herbert Laurels won their first game by a slim margin 78-77. They lost in the final to Davidson 82-57.

2A boys @ Harvest City (Regina):

Shaunavon Shadows won the tourney with a win over Southey 62-41 and then defeated Harvest City in the final 83-77.

3A boys @ Kindersley:

Maple Creek captured the title with wins over Outlook 81-20 and then Kindersley in the final 95-53.

Herbert girls & boys, Shaunavon girls & boys, Maple Creek boys and Frontier boys will now all advance to regionals which will be held on March 17 & 18 at locations TBD. All regionals in the smaller categories are set up the same way. The 16 teams are seeded #1-16 with the top 4 getting to host a four team regional tournament. There will be the two semi finals on Friday followed by the consolation on Saturday morning and then the championship on Saturday at noon. A team must win the regional title to advance to HOOPLA. We also have two teams participating in the 5A category. Swift Current Ardens will take part in the 5A girls rural city tournament in Estevan. This will be a six team tourney with the top 2 advancing. Meanwhile the Swift Current Colts will play in the 5A boys rural city tourney in Prince Albert. This will be a 7 team tourney with the top 2 advancing. Good luck to all our basketball teams!