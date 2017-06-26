Steenbergen chosen by Coyotes

Swift Current Broncos forward Tyler Steenbergen was selected in the fifth round, 128th overall by the Arizona Coyotes at the 2017 NHL Draft in Chicago, Illinois on Saturday, June 24.

Steenbergen enjoyed a breakout campaign with the Broncos this past season as he scored a WHL league-high 51 goals to go along with 39 assists for 90 points. The 5-10, 188 lb winger also amassed a plus-26 rating and only 22 penalty minutes to claim the Brad Hornung Trophy as the WHL’s Most Sportsmanlike Player.

A product of Sylvan Lake, AB, Steenbergen was drafted by the Broncos in the first round, 12th overall in the 2013 WHL Bantam Draft. Steenbergen was productive for Swift Current during the club’s 2017 playoff run, notching eight goals and 14 points in 14 WHL playoff contests.

Steenbergen becomes the second Bronco’s player to be drafted by the Arizona Coyotes joining Tyler Redenbach (2003).

