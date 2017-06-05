Swift Current RSC hosts Safety Luncheon

The local Swift Current Regional Safety Committee took on a challenge in hosting the 20th Anniversary NAOSH Luncheon on Monday, May 29, 2017, at the Eagles Hall from 11 am – 2 pm. North American Occupational Health and Safety Week’s goal is to focus employers, employees, partners and the public on the importance of preventing injury and illness in the workplace, at home, and in the community. The event was to empower the community by promoting positive community values and habits, resulting in a strength of character leading to real life motivation on and off the job.

All funds raised from this event will go towards two different organizations chosen by the RSC. The first organization chosen was The Association for Workplace Tragedy Family Support, also known as Threads for Life which offers support to families who have suffered from a workplace fatality. The second organization was the Great Plains College for entry scholarships to the local college. 20 local businesses donated raffle prizes to further raise funds.

The volunteers from the Swift Current RSC were able to achieve a guest speaker from Ontario. Nichole Faucher was a former Make It Right crew member on the Holmes on Homes TV show. Nichole spoke of her personal experience working in the construction field and the importance of workplace safety. She strongly promoted suitable education and resilient safety beliefs and values.

Guests had the opportunity to view safety demonstrations from the Saskatchewan Construction Safety Association booth and Hilti Power Tools. They could also visit informational booths regarding occupational health and safety from WorkSafe, MacMor Industries, the Swift Current Fire Department, the Great Plains College and the Regional Health District.

The success of NAOSH is rooted in a community-based approach, together we share a focus and a vision of safer workplaces and communities. We achieved our goal from the generous donations and participation from members of our community. We would like to say thank you to everyone who participated and volunteered at this event. We look forward to working and supporting you in your next safety venture.

The Swift Current RSC