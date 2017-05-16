Take me out to the ball game

Week 2 action in the Sask-Alta Baseball League!

Monday, May 15th:

Cabri(0-1) @ Gull Lake(0-0) *6:30*

Maple Creek(0-0) @ MH Vipers(0-1) *6:30*

Tuesday, May 16th:

Climax(0-0) @ Swift Current(1-0) *6:30*

Richmound(0-1) @ MH Black Sox(1-0) *6:30*

Thursday, May 18th:

Climax(0-0) @ Maple Creek(0-0) *6:30*

Shaunavon(0-1) @ Cabri(0-1) *6:30*

MH Vipers(0-1) @ Burstall(1-0) *6:30*

Saturday, May 20th:

Swift Current(1-0) @ MH Black Sox(1-0) *1:00

Swift Current(1-0) @ MH Vipers(0-1) *7:00*

For more updates, scores and stats, check out the SABL website!

PHOTOS BY KATE WINQUIST

The above photos were from the May 15th game between the Gull Lake Greyhounds and the Cabri River Rats.