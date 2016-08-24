Take Kate out for coffee

It’s easy to take our small-town newspapers for granted.

You may even flip through the pages of this very publication and think, ‘Why didn’t they write about that?’ Or, ‘How come they covered this – again?’

But, before you choose to malign your local newspaper, be grateful you have one. And before you question the judgment of your paper’s hard-working owners and the prices they set on advertisements, just stop!

Because in the age of digitalization and corporate ownership, many of our local papers are being bought-up and down-sized. When newspaper chains buy your locally owned paper, it often means editors/reporters are cut and community content is dramatically chopped.

John Miller, former head of the Ryerson School of Journalism, says the emphasis on making a profit takes away from the emphasis on producing a quality paper. (King’s Journalism Review, Jan. 24, 2014).

When local content is cut, your newspaper becomes a bit like an advertising flyer. And while I just happen to love reading any and all advertising flyers that enter my household, they don’t do much in terms of building up my beloved community.

The local newspaper, on the other hand, is a cornerstone of a strong town. It gets people to events, it tells people what they need to be concerned about and it encourages people to shop locally, stay locally and recreate locally. In my humble opinion, the local newspaper is integral in keeping our communities alive.

As the great journalist-philosopher Walter Lippmann points out, local journalism is about covering everything from municipal politics to church suppers. Community journalism holds up a mirror to a community, helping it to see itself and think about what it sees. (J-Source: The Canadian Journalism Project, Nov. 29, 2013).

If not for this mirror, we’d only have flyers and mailers to reflect ourselves, and according to those, we look like we shop a lot at box stores in the nearest city and that’s about it.

So, what’s my point?

My point is this: I want you to do me a favour (seriously)!

If you live in Gull Lake and area, I want you to write a letter to Advance Southwest owner Kate Winquist and tell her what a great job she’s doing. Tell her that her paper, which also appears beautifully online weekly, is magnificent. Tell her the colour photos on the front are truly great, the layout is clean and slick and the editorial content is amazing.

If you live in Moosomin and area, please take Moosomin World-Spectator owner Kevin Weedmark out for coffee. Let him know what an amazing job he and Kara and their staff are doing. Tell him how fortunate your communities are to have such a supportive local booster and promoter!

If you live in Indian-Head or Wolseley and area, please invite Jodi Gendron for lunch. Let her know that the local content she puts in the Indian Head-Wolseley News has helped community projects flourish, has encouraged community growth and is a corner stone to the miraculous rebirth your communities are experiencing.

If you’re in Kipling, please call up Marjorie and Scott Kearns and thank them for the great work they do in getting the Country Register out to Manitoba and Saskatchewan communities. Thank them for helping to keep local shops and crafters in the news, and in business.

If you live in Vibank and area, please sit Brad Brown down for a heart-to-heart. Sincerely thank him for starting up the Quad Town Forum and for all of the local coverage he gives to sports, events and issues in small towns like Odessa, Montmartre, Francis, Sedley and Kronau. Let him know that without his reporting, your town and its people would not have a voice.

The local people who bravely own these newspapers (and have not sold them off to large chains) should be thanked – right now. Put down this newspaper and call them up or write a letter or take them out for a coffee and tell them how much they mean to your community’s existence and growth – they deserve it!

BY CHRISTALEE FROESE

lcfroese@sasktel.net