Terry Taylor age 64 years of Eastend, Saskatchewan died on Wednesday, November 30, 2016 at Eastend Wolf Willow Health Centre after losing his battle with cancer.

Terry was born at Frontier, Saskatchewan on September 28, 1952 and grew up on the family farm south of Eastend. He attended Wyle School to grade three and then Eastend School, graduating from Eastend High School. He studied Commerce at the University of Calgary and then worked for Hudson Bay Oil and Gas. While in Calgary he met Maggie Bushell and they were married in Calgary on November 8, 1975. Terry had always wanted to farm and when the opportunity to get back on the farm arose in the spring of 1975 he started his career as a Farmer and Rancher. Terry was very proud of his family, his farm and his cattle. He enjoyed playing hockey and continued to play well into his 40’s. He served on the Credit Union and Small Business Loans Boards and served on Eastend Town Council and as a Councilor for the R.M. of White Valley #49. He was a long time member of the Eastend Kinsmen Club and K40 Club for over 40 years.

He was predeceased by his mother Arlene on November 14, 2010, his father Jack on April 28, 2012 and brothers Ron on September 26, 1995 and Larry on July 12, 2006.

He is survived by his wife Maggie, daughter Anne Taylor (T. J. Haggart) of Langdon, Alberta and grandson Cole Cadieux; daughter Dawn VanSandt (Cam) of Eastend and grandsons Joseph and Kyan; son Ted (Ashley) of Eastend and grandson Jack; sister Karen Parks (James) of Langdon, Alberta; sister-in-law Shirley Bauder (Bill) of Greenbank, Washington; brothers-in-law Bob Bushell (Maureen) of Calgary and Bill Bushell (Helen) of Victoria, B.C., as well as by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral Services were held on Sunday, December 4, 2016 at 1:00 p.m. from Eastend Memorial Hall in Eastend with Funeral Celebrant Bernadette Schneider officiating. Scott Morvik presented the eulogy and a tribute was given by Ashley Taylor. Interment took place at Riverside Cemetery at Eastend. Binkley’s Funeral Service of Shaunavon (www.Binkleys.com) was in charge of the arrangements.

Pallbearers were Neil McCuaig, Colin McCuaig, Brian Breen, Allan McCuaig, Dean Busse and Blair Egland.