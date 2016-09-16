The Saskatchewan Way

It’s Autumn in Saskatchewan. The leaves are starting to turn and combines are kicking up dust all around us. The sunsets are golden and the evening air now nips at your nose. We are suddenly in the middle of one of the most beautiful and busiest seasons in Saskatchewan and it happened overnight.

One of the most therapeutic activities for me is photography. They say it has the same effects as meditation. I am blessed to be able to do photography as part of my career. I wanted to capture some Harvest and Autumn images, so I took a road trip south near my home town.

Growing up in Ponteix, I remember the town hot spot, Mountain Boy. The orange and white building would be bustling with chatter en francais at coffee time. The coffee was on and the good ‘ol boys would be filling up on a cup ‘o joe, nibbling on a Long John while catching up on the latest grain and cattle prices. I wasn’t completely fluent in French then, but occasionally if I listened carefully, I could catch up on a little grapevine news too while I was passing by. Those boys didn’t see me eavesdropping, but oh that gossip was good.

Mountain Boy was known for their unbelievably amazing Long Johns. If you’ve never had a long john from Ponteix, you don’t know what you’re missing. And on my way out to the Bourgeois Farm to take photographs on Wednesday, I had to stop and pick some up. And to my amazement, they tasted just as amazing as when I was a little girl. I had to stop and get some for the guys and gals in the field!

Driving over the wheat-laced hills and through the odd township enroute to Meyronne was very nostalgic for me. As I came upon the Ponteix water tower and Catholic Church steeples that peek above the hill top on highway 13, I was flooded with memories. I played ball in almost every small town around Ponteix. We spent time racing down the notorious ‘suicide hill’ on our toboggans in minus thirty degree weather. (It was called ‘Suicide Hill’ because a barbed wire fence ran along-side our race route. It was almost suicide to do it. Nobody died. No harm, no foul right?). I spent many days in my youth at the Baragar farm learning how to ride and groom horses. I can’t tell you how many times I ended up on my ass in the middle of a pasture because we were horsing around.

The Baragers taught me the importance and value of hard work, kindness to animals and the best part of all, how to ride a horse. His name was Joe. Joe didn’t always like me on his back and I was reminded of this when I would open my eyes a little dazed, flat on my back in the dirt and looking up at the sky. He was a good teacher. And he was bound and determined to get me off his back when I showed a lack of confidence or leadership. When Joe decided to send me for a flight, Betty and Karmen would tell me to get back up, show him who’s boss and keep going. And I did. The odd tear leaking out, but I did it. Little did the Baragars know how essential this education would be to me now.

Karmen and I rode those horses in every temperature every chance we got. I fell in love with the ‘farm’ and the animals. It was a safe place for me and I learned self-confidence there. Being painfully shy as a youngster, this family and their farm did more for me than they will ever know. The Baragars were the reason I could participate in 4-H and they gave me experiences that I will always be thankful for. Pretty awesome for a town-kid that would never have had the chance otherwise, eh?

This town-kid loves farm life. And having the opportunity to spend a couple hours on the combine with Marcel Bourgeois last Wednesday was a wonderful experience for me. They welcomed me to their farm during their busiest season and made me feel right at home. I certainly didn’t want to get in the way, but they helped me fit right in and let me experience ‘a day in the life of a farmer’. I’m not sure if it was me or the long johns they were happy to see but I’m not going to question it!

While on the combine, Marcel explained to me there are 60lbs in a bushel and the average bushels per acre they were getting this year was great. He also explained Red Lentils are dry at 13% and the combines continually test the moisture level in the grain. To be certain the grain is dry enough to store for quality control, Gerry and his brother Shawn test a sample from every load.

I noticed there were an incredible amount of hawks that flew over us and rested nearby. Marcel explained that as the combines harvest the grain, the field mice scatter and the hawks have a buffet lunch. The entire scene was magnificent to take in. Sitting beside Marcel and watching the combine harvest the lentil crop was fascinating for me to observe. I could have watched all day. And he shared a wealth of information about farming with me. It was truly awesome.

On Thursday, I had the privilege to watch the process of storing durum in grain bags. The long white plastic bags you see in fields as you drive past, store grain. Marcel Bourgeois explained to me that in a year there are bumper crops, steel storage space is limited. So, a good and affordable alternative to bin storage is bag storage. Watching this process on the Carefoot Farm on Thursday was really interesting to watch. Though bags are a temporary storage solution, they are extremely convenient for producers.

We live in such an amazing place. Being out there in the field east of Ponteix took me away. Harvest time is fascinating. Our producers work very hard and assume great risk to do what they do every single day. It is a science that is very dependent on mother nature’s cooperation and the expertise of the farmer. Not to mention, farmers work incredibly hard. I admire them for the long hours they put in. They feed the world. It’s a very noble job.

When I travelled across Canada while employed by the Canadian Curling Association, the people from the East would often comment on my work ethic and ask me if everyone from Saskatchewan was as nice as I was. I just told them it was the Saskatchewan way. And they promptly agree with me and expressed how much they love people from our province.

Southwest Saskatchewan is one of the most fascinating places in the world to live and I am thankful I grew up here. Stay safe everyone and happy harvesting!

BY ANDREA CAROL

andrea@advancesouthwest.com