The weight of a leaf

By Megan Lacelle

For Christmas, a couple years back, my one and only bought us matching travelers backpacks. The packs were both large enough to fit two weeks of supplies while simultaneously being comfortable enough to haul from place to place.

When it came to moving to Sweden, I refused to leave the backpack behind. It was the perfect size for my weekend journeys to Rome, Copenhagen and Berlin.

Prominently placed on the bag, between my shoulder blades, is a patch of the Canadian flag. As is classic Canadian fashion, I’m proud to proclaim worldwide the place I call home.

For me carrying the symbol of my country on my back means more than just pride, it means holding myself to a certain standard of behaviour.

I try to embody the values I hold so highly in Canadian culture. I strive to be friendly, polite and apologetic when the situation calls for it – and even sometimes when it does not.

On my journey so far I’ve had a couple different reactions when I explain I’m Canadian. The American I met in Berlin who asked where I was from quickly lost interest when I explained I was Canadian. Other people want to talk about Trump or Canada’s reputation for cold weather and tolerance.

The other Canadians I’ve met have bee extremely friendly and laugh when they hear the all-to-familiar “eh” come out in casual conversation. That being said, I have yet to meet another person from Saskatchewan or a farm in general.

The Canadians I’ve met so far have been from Vancouver, Toronto or, the closest, Calgary. Their experience of Canada varies so greatly from mine that, when talking to an Australian friend, we have to explain Vancouver, British Columbia and Cadillac, Saskatchewan might as well be located in different countries.

I feel the pressure to uphold the reputation of Canadians as friendly and respectful, but I also feel a lot of pride when I meet people who are curious about what life is really like in the Great White North.

I expected to encounter more stereotypes about Canadians, but so far I have not witnessed many.

I have had to explain what a toque and bunnyhug was or what “going out for a dart” was. I have also introduced the game of beer darts to Sweden and explained when I said I was from a town of 85 people that I didn’t mean 85,000.

My Australian friends were impressed I thought -2 degrees was T-shirt weather and could not believe it when I explained it was -40 with a wind-chill back home some days.

Some people have actual been to Canada, but when I ask them which city I often get Toronto or Vancouver as answers. It’s understandable, but I want to show them where I’m from.

I want them to experience the rinks filled with ice poured by locals volunteering their time, the curling bonspiels filled with families of all ages, the unlocked trucks and houses, the cattle happily grazing the in the large fields, and the tractors holding up traffic on the highway.

For a lot of the people I’ve met, I will be the only person from Saskatchewan they will have encounter.

As Canadians, we have a duty not only to each other, but to the world. When we go out into the world we’re not just representing ourselves. We’re representing our country, our province and our community.

So every time I slide my backpack on, ready for another adventure, I feel that little extra weight, that little extra expectation to uphold the reputation of the country, province and people I love.

Who knew a leaf could have such weight.