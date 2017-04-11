Three Broncos named in 2017 NHL Central Scouting Final Rankings

Shaunavon native Kole Lind is ranked 23rd overall

Three Swift Current Bronco skaters made the final list in the 2017 NHL Central Scouting Final Rankings released earlier Tuesday morning amongst North American skaters eligible for the 2017 NHL Draft.

Finnish Import Aleksi Heponiemi is ranked 26th by NHL Central Scouting. The product of Tampere, Finland capped off a marvelous season as he led all WHL rookies in points with 86 (28g-58a) to go along with a plus-15 rating. For his efforts, the 18-year-old forward claimed the WHL’s Eastern Conference Rookie of the Year award. Heponiemi was selected 10th overall by the Broncos in the 2016 Import Draft.

Blueliner Artyom Minulin is ranked 58th on the Final Rankings list. Minulin led all Broncos defenceman in scoring with 50 points (8g-42a) in 70 games played. The Russian import also boasted a stellar plus-28 rating and netted two game-winning goals. The 1998-born Russian import played in the Sherwin-Williams CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game on January 30th in Quebec City and also suited up for Team Russia at the 2016 CIBC Canada-Russia Series. Minulin was the Broncos first round selection, 29th overall in the 2015 CHL Import Draft.

Forward Tyler Steenbergen catapulted his way up the rankings, going from 138th midway through the season to 70th on the North American list. Steenbergen enjoyed a breakout season with the Broncos, racking up 51 goals to finish tied for first in the WHL goal scoring race. The Sylvan Lake, AB native also tallied 39 assists and a league-leading 12 game winning goals. Furthermore, the 19-year-old was named the Eastern Conference Most Sportsmanlike Player and was also named to the WHL’s Eastern Conference 2nd All-Star Team.

View Full NHL Central Scouting Final Rankings

The Broncos take on the Regina Pats for Game 4 of their Round Two battle on Tuesday, April 11th at the Innovation Credit Union i-Plex. Puck drop is set for 7:00 pm.