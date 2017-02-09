When did tolerance become a bad thing?

MEGAN LACELLE

The other day I biked to the grocery store to pick up the textbook I had ordered on Amazon the week before. As I entered the store I was greeted by an employee who, by my accent, assumed I was American.

“Been a rollercoaster of a week for you,” he said. Confused, I asked what he meant.

“With Trump becoming the President,” he said. I quickly explained I was not American, but Canadian. He changed the subject.

This is not the first time I have heard the subject of Donald J. Trump broached overseas. When I was in Ireland last summer, people would ask us about Trump; here in Sweden, the subject has been discussed more times than I can count between students from Australia, New Zealand, Finland, Sweden, Scotland, and even Americans.

The whole world is watching the United States, and many are not sure what they are seeing.

Recently, Trump signed an executive order which, according to Time Magazine’s website on January 30, “suspended the U.S. refugee program and banned travel for people from seven Muslim-majority countries.”

A January 29 article by the New York Times, explained the order, meant to be the beginning of more extreme vetting when it comes to immigration in America, caused an uproar as around 109 people were left stranded at airports. The article goes on to state clarifications were made to allow permanent residents and green card holders to pass through.

The New York Times wrote visitors from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen would be blocked for 90 day and refugees from Syria would be banned indefinitely.

The purpose of the order is public safety, but the ripples it created hinted at something more. People are scared, both foreign and domestic, but let’s look at the statistics.

A January 30 CNN article, stated zero refugees from countries listed in the ban have killed citizens on American soil in the last 40 years and further, you have a 0.00003 per cent chance of dying in a foreign-born terrorist attack.

Comparatively, in Canada, you have a one in 11,000 chance of dying in a car crash.

More specifically, per Globe News, 53 people from Saskatchewan died from drinking and driving in 2015, zero from terrorist attacks. Instead of hearing conversation about how we can curb drinking and driving in the province, I hear strong minded opinions on immigration and “terrorists” from neighbours.

In fact, the most recent terrorist attack in Canada was on a mosque in Quebec on January 30. According to news reports six people were killed and eight more, including children, were injured. Six Canadians were killed – by a fellow Canadian.

The target of the attack was not Christians or Buddhists or the Jewish, it was Muslims. They were not targeted randomly, they were targeted because of their religion.

It was a total backflip on the accepted idea of terrorism – that Muslims would be targeted.

It is really too bad being accepting of another culture has become “too liberal” or that when I decided to come to Sweden I was told to “watch out for Muslims” as if that was not an ignorant statement.

I do not care what your political views are, I really do not. This is not about being anti- or pro-Trump. It is about people. Six Canadians were killed because of their religion. Six fathers, brothers and friends.

Safety for all Canadians is important, but fearing those seeking refuge is drawing attention away from the real issue.

A country should vet those wishing to live in it, but a society should not persecute them based solely on the colour of their skin or the name of their religion.

When did tolerance become a bad thing?