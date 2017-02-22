Tompkins residents thirst quenched thanks to recent water station fundraiser

KAILEY GUILLEMIN

Residents of Tompkins probably remember last summer … days of construction and going without water so the town could fix its water infrastructure. But after the work was completed, the Village of Tompkins was left with a hefty bill to pay.

Thanks to a local family, who recently made Tompkins their stomping grounds, the repair bill will be almost half gone.

The McBurney family, who moved to Tompkins around three years ago, got the ball rolling for the supper and dance fundraiser after a simple conversation.

“We told our daughter about the problem Tompkins had and she said, “I’ll bring my band from Medicine Hat down and we’ll have a fundraiser to help out,” Bonnie McBurney explained. “It was just really supported by our community and communities around.”

The chili supper fundraiser was accompanied with entertainment from the band Blind Monday, a live auction and tombola table for more prizes.

Over $22,000 was raised that night with all proceeds going towards the bill for the water station repairs.

“It’s just a wonderful little community where everybody pulls together,” McBurney said. “We made it to be an evening that anybody could afford to come to.”

Connie Lindsay, who is a member of the town council, not only had a fun and entertaining time at the fundraiser, but is overwhelmed by the support the village and surrounding communities have shown.

“It’s an uplifting feeling that everybody pitched together,” Lindsay explained. “We had just a successful fundraiser and it just takes the pressure off of the town council and the village as a whole to not have that much of a debt hanging over our heads.”

The overhaul of the entire water system infrastructure came at a cost of about $46,000. The village was required to borrow money in order to complete the immediately needed repairs.

“We have to actually really thank Stan and Bonnie McBurney because they did almost all the legwork for getting the donations,” Lindsay said. “It was their kind of spirit that got it really started.”

As residents and council members thank the McBurney family, the McBurney family thanks the Village of Tompkins and all the time volunteered.

“The mayor also helped us. Fellow councillors stepped in and helped as well,” McBurney explained. “Town workers, everybody stepped in and helped.”

Donations came in from surrounding communities including Swift Current, Gull Lake, Maple Creek, Shaunavon, Eastend and Frontier. All the donations helped keep the cost of the event to a minimal $300 which allowed more money to go towards the water bill.

The repairs are all completed and the water is flowing from house to house. The McBurney’s are thankful for everyone that came out and made the event a fun and successful evening.

“We were so proud of all the reaction we got and the support,” McBurney said. “We couldn’t have asked for a better community to live in.”