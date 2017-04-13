Toney elected as Trustee for Subdivision 4

Congratulations to Katelyn Toney, elected Trustee for Subdivision 4 of the Chinook School Division Board of Education.

Results:

Katelyn Toney (elected) 163

Brent Castle 94

Katelyn Toney was elected as the Trustee for Subdivision 4, which includes schools in Wymark, Gull Lake, and Tompkins as well as numerous Hutterian schools. Katelyn obtained a degree in Agriculture from the University of Saskatchewan and has had her own successful photography business for the last six years. She still owns her own business as well as ranches, alongside her husband Paul, north of Tompkins.

Katelyn is very involved in her community. She and her husband have four young children: the older two attending school in Tompkins. Growing up in the rural community of Simmie, Katelyn has a passion for the quality education of rural students and believes it is essential to make decisions in the best interest of the kids. She plans to work passionately to ensure that your community has a voice and has every opportunity to thrive and grow, starting where it matters most – with the education of your children.